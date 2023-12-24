Highlights Ross Stewart is unlikely to play for the remainder of the season due to his injury, which is a significant blow for Southampton and the player himself.

With Stewart out, the Saints' striker department is limited in options, and they may need to rely on Sekou Mara.

Russell Martin's side may need to consider keeping Mara as a longer-term option, especially if Che Adams leaves the club in the summer.

Ross Stewart is likely to spend the remainder of the campaign on the sidelines, according to Russell Martin who revealed this news to Southampton's media team.

This is a crushing blow for everyone associated with the Saints, including the Scotsman who has only made two appearances this term and saw his 2022/23 campaign severely disrupted because of an injury too.

Speaking about the striker's injury situation, Martin said: "I think we need to be really honest about Ross and realistic, we probably won’t see him again this season.

"Although it’s short term pain for us, long term we need Ross to have a full pre-season. To then risk him for maybe three or four weeks of this season seems a little bit crazy, but it depends on the situation we’re in.

"We had to rescan his injury to allow the initial swelling and all that to go down and it wasn’t very good news, so he will be out for a longer period. I'm devasted for him, the bad news just keeps coming, unfortunately.

"But I’m not going to come out here and lie pretending he might be fit, so I think if we say he’s not going to be here this season and then if you do see him at some point, it’s a huge bonus."

Clearly, his summer move from Sunderland hasn't worked out so far and in hindsight, the Saints probably would have been better off waiting until his contract at the Stadium of Light expired in 2024 before they made their move.

But it could be argued that another side may have gone ahead and poached him ahead of the south-coast side - and at some point - you would back Stewart to be a real asset at St Mary's.

Worries in Southampton's striker department

With Stewart now out of action, that provides them with one less option up top and it's a blow not to have him considering how prolific he can be at this level when fit and on form.

Che Adams and Adam Armstrong can play as central strikers, along with Sekou Mara, but Dom Ballard's injury means they only have a limited number of options up top, with the teenager sustaining this setback at Reading.

Bringing in a striker in January may be tricky though - because that signing will know that there's a good chance they may not play too often if the likes of Adams and Armstrong remain at St Mary's.

Paul Onuachu, meanwhile, is currently on loan at Trabzonspor and it's unclear whether the Saints would be able to recall him.

Southampton may need to keep Sekou Mara

If they can't recall Onuachu or aren't prepared to, they will probably need to keep Mara despite the fact he hasn't made too much of an impact this term.

Making just 12 league appearances this term and spending much of this term on the bench, it's no surprise that he has only registered one goal.

Still, the 21-year-old has reportedly attracted interest from Lille back in his home nation - and the young forward may not be opposed to a move there considering he would be playing at the highest level in French football and would be back in a fairly familiar setting.

But there are a couple of reasons why the Saints may now need Mara more than ever.

Firstly, Stewart's injury means the club needs as much depth in the forward department as possible and the Frenchman could be an option.

As well as this, Mara may be a longer-term option for Martin than Adams, who sees his contract on the south coast expire next summer.

Yet to put pen to paper on a new deal, the Scotland international looks set to depart the club either in the summer or before, as things stand.

If Mara is given enough game time to grow and thrive, he could be an excellent option to have through the middle. And it's not as if they need to sell the young striker - because they already generated plenty of cash from sales in the summer.