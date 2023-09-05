Highlights Kamaldeen Sulemana impresses in training as he returns to full fitness, hinting at his potential to become a key player for Southampton.

Southampton managed to keep Sulemana despite transfer rumors, as they were unwilling to sell him below his market value.

Sulemana's pace and attacking threat make him a suitable replacement for Nathan Tella, and he is expected to feature in Southampton's upcoming game against Leicester City after the international break.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has been impressing for Southampton in training as he returns to full fitness for Russell Martin’s side.

Kamaldeen Sulemana looks set for Southampton stay

The 21-year-old winger only joined the Saints in January, and whilst he couldn’t help keep the team in the Premier League, he clearly did enough to impress those watching on, as Sulemana had been linked with a move away for much of the transfer window.

However, Southampton managed to keep hold of the attacker beyond the deadline, and even though some markets are open in Europe and across the globe, it seems he will be part of Martin’s squad until January at least.

The Championship side spent in excess of £20m to sign Sulemana in the winter window, so they were not going to accept a cut-price for the player. Plus, he still has years left on his contract, meaning they weren’t under pressure to cash in.

Sulemana shines in Southampton training

The job for the Saints boss will be to get the best out of Sulemana in his tactical setup, and fans will hope the Ghana international can play a big role moving forward, as he has the natural ability to thrive at his level.

And, Sulemana gave a glimpse of his undoubted talent in training, with the club sharing footage on social media that showed the former Rennes man at his best.

Sulemana used his pace to get away from his man, before firing into the far corner.

How important will Sulemana be for Southampton?

Of course, this is only training, but it was a timely reminder of what the forward is all about, and Sulemana could quickly become a huge player for Southampton.

The club sold Nathan Tella to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer window, in what was a big blow for Martin, as Tella had enjoyed a fine start to the season, and he had proven himself at this level by starring as Burnley won the league last time out.

So, he will need to be replaced, and with the club failing to bring in Patrick Roberts, they are perhaps lacking that one attacking threat.

However, Sulemana will come back into the thinking of the boss, and he is a like-for-like replacement for Tella in the sense he is very quick and offers a direct threat in behind.

Injury issues mean Sulemana is yet to play in the current campaign, but he is sure to be Martin’s thoughts for the game against Leicester City after the international break.

What next for Southampton?

It has been a positive start to life at Southampton for Martin, but the manner of the 5-0 loss at Sunderland over the weekend will have left the boss concerned.

But, the break has come at the right time, giving Martin a chance to work with the majority of the squad on a daily basis, and it allowed the new signings, and returning players like Sulemana, to develop more of an understanding.

So, he will be demanding a big response against the Foxes, but Martin will still feel he has enough quality in the ranks to push for a top two finish this season.