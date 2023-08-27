Highlights Southampton aims to secure striker Che Adams by extending his contract, despite interest from Everton. This would be a major coup for the club and prevent Championship rivals from strengthening their squads.

Everton is delaying their pursuit of Tom Cannon until they sign a striker of their own. If Southampton can hold off Everton's interest in Adams, it would make it harder for them to find a replacement and potentially keep Cannon at the club.

Keeping Adams should be a top priority for Southampton this week, not only for their own advantage but also to disadvantage their rivals in the Championship.

As is always the case, this summer's transfer window has seen a number of sagas surrounding the futures of various players, develop into something of a domino effect.

Until the selling club is able to bring in a replacement, they are understandably unwilling to let their current incumbent in that position go to the club looking to complete the signing of that particular player.

That in turn, leaves the signing club in the difficult and frustrating position of either missing out on a signing of their own, or having to scramble around late on to find an alternative option to bring in to fill that particular position.

As a result of such circumstances, it seems as though Southampton have more incentive than ever, to hold off the advances of Everton, for the signing of striker Che Adams.

Southampton looking to secure Adams contract agreement amid Everton pursuit

On Sunday, it had looked as though Adams was closing in on a departure from Southampton, in order to secure a return to the Premier League with Everton.

It had been reported at that point that the Toffees had agreed a £15million fee with Southampton for the signing of the Scotland international, in order to strengthen their own forward line.

Fast forward to Friday however, and no deal to take Adams to Merseyside has been agreed, with the striker still currently a Southampton player.

Indeed, Saints manager Russell Martin confirmed on Friday that his side have rejected bids for Adams and are keen to keep the striker, with a new contract to extend his stay at St Mary's still on the table for the 24-year-old.

Of course, getting Adams to sign that would be a major coup for Southampton, given the goals he is proven to bring at Championship level, as the club look for a swift return to the Premier League this season.

However, it could be argued that in the case of preventing Adams from joining Everton through the signing of a new contract, Southampton would also be doing themselves a favour, by stopping some of their Championship rivals from strengthening their own squads in the final days of the window.

Championship clubs chasing Cannon

One Everton player who has himself been in high demand over the course of this summer transfer window, is striker Tom Cannon.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an excellent loan spell in the Championship with Preston last summer, where he scored eight goals in 20 league games.

As a result, a number of Championship clubs have again been linked with the Irish youth international in the past few months, including Preston themselves, and Sunderland.

However, it has also been reported that Everton are delaying any move for Cannon, until they have signed a striker of their own.

Indeed, that is something Everton manager Sean Dyche appeared to hint at himself, when pointing out that his side are themselves short on attacking options when discussing the future of Cannon recently.

As a result, it seems that if Southampton are able to see off Everton's interest in Adams to make the Toffees' own striker hunt harder, that will make it more likely that they keep Cannon, and prevent those clubs the Saints will be battling with this season, from boosting their own attacking ranks with a proven goalscorer at this level.

With all that in mind, it could certainly be argued that keeping Adams has to be a top priority for Southampton over the course of this week, both for their own advantage, and the detriment of their rivals.