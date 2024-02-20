Highlights Hayden Hackney's impressive performances have caught the eye of Premier League clubs like Southampton, potentially leading to a big-money move.

West Ham is among the suitors interested in signing Hackney, offering him the chance to play in the top flight and even compete in European competitions.

While Hackney's transfer could benefit Southampton, it may create more opportunities for Flynn Downes at the club, potentially securing a long-term deal for the midfielder.

The latest speculation surrounding the future of Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney may have a positive impact at Southampton.

Hackney has been one of the standout midfield players in the Championship this season, even if injuries have hampered his progress slightly.

His performances have earned him a call-up to the England U21 side this campaign, and now there are Premier League clubs scouting his appearances for Middlesbrough.

It would be a huge blow to Boro to lose someone so important, but a fee in the region of £15 million may prove enough to prize the player from Michael Carrick’s squad.

The Teesside outfit have shown in recent years that they are open to selling their most important players, so a move away in the summer seems a distinct possibility, especially if they fail to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Transfer interest in Hayden Hackney

West ham have emerged as the latest club to show an interest in the 21-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

A move for the midfielder could be the ideal next step for Hackney in his career, with the chance to compete in the top flight extremely enticing.

David Moyes’ side may also be able to provide European competition with the London club currently fighting for qualification to the Conference League, while also competing in the Europa League.

That would be a very exciting project for someone like Hackney to join, casting further doubt over his future at the Riverside.

The Hammers added a couple of fresh faces in midfield following Declan Rice’s departure last summer, but there would still be an opportunity for regular game time.

Given his rate of development over the last 12 months, he should back himself to fight for a place in the team.

The struggles of Kalvin Phillips in recent weeks only serves to highlight the game time Hackney could be receiving if he was in the squad instead.

Flynn Downes opportunity for Southampton

But one player that will be dismayed with the speculation surrounding Hackney is Flynn Downes.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Southampton, who could stand to benefit from this entire situation.

Downes struggled to receive regular game time after his move from Swansea City to the London Stadium, leading to his loan move to the Saints last summer.

Flynn Downes passing stats Source: Fbref.com Per 90 Percentile ranking (vs. midfielders) Passes attempted 77.36 97 Pass completion (%) 93.9 99 Progressive passes 4.43 35 Progressive carries 1.32 58 Successful take-ons 0.78 54 Touches in the opposition box 0.59 29 Progressive passes received 1.46 44

If Hackney is signed, then he could fall even further down the pecking order of Moyes’ squad.

This should be music to Russell Martin’s ears, as he will surely be keen to secure a long-term deal to keep the midfielder at St. Mary’s beyond this loan stint.

Downes has been a key figure for the Saints this year as they seek automatic promotion straight back to the Premier League.

He has featured 23 times so far this campaign, 22 of which came as starts, contributing one goal and two assists (stats per Fbref).

West Ham could be open to a permanent deal in the summer if their pursuit of Hackney proves successful.

Gaining promotion could also help entice Downes to commit his future to the south coast club, where he will be assured of greater playing time.

Martin is clearly fond of the player, especially as their partnership goes back to their days together at Swansea.

So this could be a situation that works out perfectly for Southampton this summer.