Southampton are interested in signing Jacob Bruun Larsen from Hoffenheim, as Russell Martin looks to strengthen his squad this summer.

Who is Jacob Bruun Larsen?

The 24-year-old Danish international, who has won six caps for his country, joined Borussia Dortmund as a teenager and made 41 appearances for the club before joining Hoffenheim in pursuit of more regular first-team football in January 2020.

However, the move hasn’t really worked out, as Bruun Larsen has featured just 44 times for the Bundesliga outfit since the switch, with injuries and his form restricting the impact he could make, which is why he has been loaned out to Anderlecht in the past.

Therefore, it has been suggested that the wide man will be on the move again this summer, and the Daily Mail has revealed that Bruun Larsen is a target for Southampton as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

With Theo Walcott, Moi Elyounoussi and Mislav Orsic all having left the Saints this summer, it’s an area of the pitch that Martin needs to address, and Bruun Larsen appears to be on their radar.

How much will Jacob Bruun Larsen cost Southampton?

Pleasingly for the south coast side, it appears that Bruun Larsen is going to be available for a transfer this summer.

The player is about to enter the final year of his contract, so Hoffenheim recognise that this is the final chance to get a decent fee. Plus, the prospect of getting him off the wage bill will also appeal, so there shouldn’t be many stumbling blocks if Saints’ interest is genuine - and the report even claims he could be available for a ‘cut-price’.

So, he won’t be a significant outlay for Southampton if they do manage to get this transfer over the line.

You wouldn’t think finances are going to be a major issue for Southampton this summer, as they are likely to cash in Romeo Lavia for big-money, and further sales are expected to ensure that Martin has a very competitive budget. Nevertheless, they will still want to be smart with who they bring in, and this is potentially one that could be a shrewd bit of business.

Southampton summer transfer plans

This is obviously a massive summer for Southampton, and Martin will need to be backed as he looks to bring in players that suit his specific style of play.

You can understand why they’re looking at Bruun Larsen, as he is a technically assured footballer, and he can play down either wing, or in other positions if needed. Unfortunately for him, his career hasn’t taken off as many expected when he came through at Dortmund, but he’s still young, and has time on his side in terms of trying to improve.

That means he would arrive at Southampton with a point to prove, and the chance to play in English football could be what he needs to get back on track.

Southampton begin their Championship campaign at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, August 4.