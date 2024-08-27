Southampton are interested in a move for West Brom winger Tom Fellows before the summer transfer window closes.

That's according to an update from Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel, who says that the Saints are considering making a £10million offer for the 21-year-old.

However, other reports have already suggested that fee may fall some way short of the Championship club's valuation of the winger.

Fellows enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the Baggies last season, as they reached the Championship play-offs.

However, there hopes of winning promotion to the Premier League were ended by Southampton in the semi-finals.

Tom Fellows 2023/24 Championship stats for West Brom - from SofaScore Appearances 33 Goals 4 Shots per Game 0.5 Shots on Target per Game 0.2 Assists 3 Pass Success Rate 84% Dribble Success Rate 52% Duel Success Rate 46%

Russell Martin's side though, would go on to secure a return to English football's top-flight, and may make a move for Fellows as they look to put the finishing touches to their business for the summer.

Southampton considering West Brom transfer raid

As per this latest update, Southampton have shown an interest in a deal to bring Fellows to St Mary's, ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

It has already been a busy summer for the Saints, who have signed 12 new players for the first-team squad available to Russell Martin since their promotion to the top-flight.

However, there business may not be done there, with it being suggested they could make an offer of £10million to sign the winger.

Subsequent reports from Express and Star reporter Lewis Cox though, have claimed that West Brom have no plans to sell Fellows this summer, but that a major offer could change that.

Even so, it is suggested that the Baggies value the winger at a much higher price than the £10million that Southampton are said to be considering offering.

As things stand, Fellows still has three years remaining on his contract with West Brom, having signed a new deal with the club back in January.

That secures his future at The Hawthorns until the end of the 2026/27 season, giving the Baggies plenty of scope to negotiate any bids that come in for him in the final week of the window.

Fellows has again impressed for Carlos Corberan's side at the start of the current campaign in the Championship.

He has been named in the starting XI for all three league games his side have played this season, providing three assists already in the process.

In doing so, he has helped West Brom to seven points from three games so far, putting them fourth in the early standings.

They are next in action when they host Swansea City at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton meanwhile have had a tough start to life back in the Premier League, losing their first two games 1-0 to Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, putting them 16th in the table.

Baggies will surely want to keep Tom Fellows

It certainly feels as though West Brom should be looking to do all they can to retain the services of Fellows in the final days of the window.

The winger impressed last season, and has again stood out at the start of the current campaign, highlighting how important he could be to the Baggies' push for promotion this season.

Indeed, at 21-years-old and with barely a full season under his belt at this level, there is still further time for him to improve and develop into a major asset for the club in the years to come.

As a result, it would be a big disappointment to lose him now, especially when his contract situation means there is no pressure on them to sell this summer.

Southampton though will also be aware of the opportunity that may come with this transfer, both on and off the pitch.

With the Premier League funds available to them, it will be interesting to see if they are willing and able to come up with an offer that can test the Baggies' resolve in the next few days.

As a result, the situation at West Brom when it comes to Fellows, could be well worth keeping an eye on between now and the deadline on Friday.