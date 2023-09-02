Transfer deadline day has now come and gone and Southampton have completed one of the major deals of the window.

The arrival of Ross Stewart didn’t get over the line until the final few hours of the summer.

The Scot won’t be available for action immediately as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury that he suffered back in January.

The forward’s injury record may be a concern for Saints supporters, but the club has taken the risk of signing the 27-year-old.

The deal has cost around a reported figure of £10 million, earning Sunderland a big sum for a player that was in the final year of his contract.

Russell Martin will be hoping that Stewart can play a key role in the team gaining promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt this season.

How do Ross Stewart’s stats compare to Southampton’s other strikers?

Martin will have plenty of options to choose from in attack, with the Championship side holding onto Che Adams amid transfer interest from multiple top flight clubs.

Adam Armstrong is also still at St. Mary’s, meaning the team has three quality leading men to choose from.

Here we look at the stats behind each of these players to determine what Southampton’s best option is going forward (all data courtesy of Opta, via Fbref)…

Stewart has yet to feature this season, so his numbers will be taken from the 2022-23 campaign.

But Adams and Armstrong have both made strong starts to this term, with the pair scoring seven league goals between them.

Adams has managed three from an expected goals (xG) of 1.4.

The Scotland international has taken just four shots from his three league appearances, but he has played just 146 minutes total in the Championship so far, so that equals 2.47 shots per 90.

That tally in the Premier League over the last few seasons equalled 2.92, 1.86, 2.16 and 2.12, showing that he’s playing at his usual production level.

However, the big jump has come from xG per shot, which has increased to 0.34, compared to 0.15, 0.18, 0.15 and 0.14 from his four years in the top flight.

Meanwhile, Armstrong has been able to create an xG of 2.9 for his four goals, but from a greater sample of playing time.

The 26-year-old is actually taking fewer shots per 90 than Adams, 1.29, and his xG per shot is lower at 0.11.

In comparison, during his two Premier League campaigns with the Saints, Armstrong was taking 0.89 and 0.81 shots per 90, creating an xG of 0.10 and 0.08 per shot, so Adams is the greater threat in attack when given similar minutes.

The arrival of Stewart may bring an extra headache to Martin’s team selection.

The former Sunderland forward scored 10 goals from 13 appearances in the Championship last year.

This came from an xG of 9.7, with the forward averaging an impressive 3.71 shots per 90 at 0.17xG per shot.

If he can replicate that level of production over a whole season, then Southampton will have two of the best attacking threats in the division.