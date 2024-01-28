Southampton and Leeds United are locking horns in the race for automatic promotion and an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Saints are on a remarkable unbeaten run in the Championship, and have not lost since they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough on September 23.

This streak sees Russell Martin's men sitting third in the table, just one point behind second-placed Ipswich Town, who have won just one of their last five Championship games.

Daniel Farke's Whites meanwhile are just two points behind the Tractor Boys and one point behind the Saints, but have played one more game than the rest of the current top six.

And both Southampton and Leeds are looking to use the last few days of the transfer window to bolster their squad as they aim for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and one of their mutual targets is Burnley's left-footed wing wizard Manuel Benson.

Saints and Whites both want Burnley attacker

Last campaign, Clarets winger Benson proved his worth in the second-tier as the Belgian's impressive return of 11 goals and three assists in 33 appearances, but just 14 starts, helped Vincent Kompany's side to the Championship title.

Benson has struggled to make an impact in the Clarets' battle for Premier League survival though, making just four appearances so far this campaign and failing to register a single goal contribution so far.

However, his quality shone through during the 2022-23 Championship season, and adding such quality to their ranks is an attractive proposition for both the Saints and the Whites.

Football Insider reported earlier in the transfer window that both sides are interested in Benson, as they aim to add yet more strength to their squads.

Ben Jacobs recently revealed to Give Me Sport that the Saints were ahead of the Whites in their respective efforts to sign Benson, which could give Martin's side an advantage in their promotion bid.

ANd Belgian football journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Southampton are close to winning the battle for Benson, writing on X: "Manuel Benson closer than ever to Southampton.

"Burnley back in concrete talks with Saints officials since these ultimate days and are now close to an agreement.

"It's a paid loan with an option to buy.

"Manuel Benson chose for Southampton and wants the move.

"Wait and see."

The Saints squad is strong in attacking areas, with players such as Adam Armstrong, whose 11 assists and 14 goals mean that he has made more direct goal contributions than any other Championship player so far this season.

His 11 assists also mean that no second tier player has created more goals than Armstrong this season, whilst the prospect of the former Blackburn man linking up with Benson should excite Saints fans.

The creative edge of Benson could enable the Saints to ultimately overtake Ipswich eventually and pip Leeds to an automatic promotion spot.

However, the Clarets ace will have to work hard for a spot in Martin's starting 11 due to the presence of talented wide players such as Ryan Fraser.

But should the Saints complete the signing of Benson, they will have picked up a gem who can fire them back up to the Premier League as he did for Kompany's side last campaign.