Highlights Andy Walker questions Che Adams' future at Southampton after his failed move to Everton, suggesting a possible January departure.

Walker praises Adams for his ability to lead the line and bring others into play, highlighting his strength and physique.

Southampton may need to make a decision soon regarding Adams' future, as he is now in the final year of his contract and could leave as a free agent next summer. A January transfer could be the likeliest outcome.

Andy Walker has given his verdict on Che Adams’ Southampton future.

The Scot remained with the Saints beyond the summer transfer deadline earlier this month despite intense speculation surrounding his time with Southampton.

Everton had been heavily linked with a move for the striker, but instead completed a deal to sign Beto from Udinese.

Adams has started just one game in the Championship so far this season, coming off the bench a further three times.

The 27-year-old has contributed three goals already to Russell Martin’s side, so could become a more important part of the team now that the window has closed.

What has Andy Walker said about Che Adams’ future at Southampton?

Speaking on Go Radio, Walker discussed the future of Adams after his failed move to Everton.

The pundit has questioned whether a move in January could be on the cards, especially given his lack of game time under Martin so far this campaign.

“Everton must regard themselves as a relegation club because that’s where they have been in and around, “ said Walker, via HITC.

“They wanted Che Adams’ experience to get themselves out of a difficult position.

“But a move didn’t come off.

“I don’t know what will happen with him in January because he has been on the bench for Southampton.

“I think he leads the line really well.

“He has that strength, physique, he can bring others into play.

“And Scotland have a lot of players who can get forward and make a lot of things happen in that final third.”

Adams has been with Southampton since making the switch from Birmingham City in the summer of 2019.

During his time in the Premier League, the Scotland international contributed 25 goals and 13 assists.

A move back to the top flight failed to materialise following Southampton’s relegation to the second tier.

Martin will be aiming to lead the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt, with the team currently on 10 points from a possible 15.

The Saints are seventh in the table and look capable of competing with the very best in the division.

However, a decision will be needed regarding Adams’ future as he has now entered the final year of his current contract.

Southampton risk losing him as a free agent next summer unless they cash-in on January or agree a new deal before then.

The Saints return to league action this weekend following the international break.

Martin’s side take on Leicester City on 15 September.

Could Che Adams leave Southampton in January?

A January departure is the likeliest outcome based on the current evidence as Southampton will surely look to sell if Adams won’t agree a new deal.

The club will want to avoid losing him as a free agent when they could likely get a few million for him in the winter window.

Southampton won’t be able to charge too much for him given his contract status, but the extra cash will be helpful.

The Saints have a number of good attacking options, so his departure wouldn’t be the biggest blow to Martin’s squad if he did leave in January.