Highlights Southampton CEO Phil Parsons plans to introduce safe standing at St. Mary's to increase capacity and improve the atmosphere during games.

The club has listened to fan feedback and believes supporters are keen to see safe standing implemented.

The league is encouraging teams to have safe standing areas, and implementing them will allow Southampton to reopen currently closed seats in the stadium.

Southampton CEO Phil Parsons has explained potential changes to the club’s stadium St. Mary’s.

Safe standing is set to be introduced to the arena in the near future, with the Championship side looking to increase its potential capacity.

Safe standing has already been brought back to a number of grounds around the country, with the league encouraging further teams to get involved in the initiative.

Up to 1,000 seats are currently closed in St. Mary’s that could be reopened with the introduction of safe standings areas.

The club is also looking into making improvements outside the ground in order to help improve the atmosphere during games, including an increase in places to get food and drink.

Parsons discusses St. Mary’s changes

Parsons has revealed the club’s immediate plans for changes to St. Mary’s, with work set to begin once the current campaign concludes.

He has discussed fan feedback regarding safe standing, and believes it is something that supporters are keen to see brought to the club’s stadium

“Feedback is always mixed,” said Parsons, via the BBC.

“I’ve learned in this job that you’ll never please everybody, but we have listened to the fans and this has been an ongoing request.

“We’re also obliged to do this because the league is pushing for a lot of safe standing areas.

“You’ll see some of the sections closed in the stadium as well when you come to watch.

“That’s a little bit of a fine towards the club, we lose 1,000 seats a game because we don’t have safe standing in place, so by doing this it actually allows us to reopen a lot of the seats that are already closed.

“We’ll start as soon as the season finishes.

“We’re placing all the orders at the moment and we’re doing a few upgrades.

“We’re also looking outside the stadium, what we do, because I walk around and I see a lot of people can’t get food and drink at half-time, so we’re looking at a lot more break out areas so the fan experience is a lot better.”

Southampton league position

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

Southampton are currently third in the Championship table and are chasing promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Russell Martin’s side is just three points adrift of the automatic promotion places, having gone unbeaten since late September.

Victory over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend saw the team temporarily move up to second before Ipswich Town’s win over Sunderland later in the evening.

Next up for Southampton is a trip to face Martin’s former side Swansea City on 20 January.

A positive development at St. Mary’s

This is a positive development for Southampton and one supporters will likely be looking forward to.

Safe standing is a popular topic among football fans, with the Saints set to join several other clubs in introducing it into their home ground.

This should help improve the maximum capacity at St. Mary’s and could have a positive impact on the atmosphere.

Bringing in greater food and drink stands will also be a nice addition that should help improve the experience for supporters at Southampton.