Southampton casting eyes over Reading player, Chelsea also keen

Reading have a young talent on their hands who could be in high demand, with Southampton and Chelsea both keeping an eye on Princewill Ehibhatiomhan, according to Daily Echo reporter Alfie House.

The Championship outfit have allowed the forward to go and play for the Saints on a trial basis and he seems to have made quite the impression with the Premier League outfit. He bagged a goal during his trial period at St Mary’s Stadium and that’s despite being just 16-years-old and playing for their Under-18 outfit.

Even despite the jump up from second tier to first tier, he has adapted well it seems and caught the eye with his efforts in front of goal – so much so that even Chelsea are now seemingly keeping an eye on the youth star.

Reading will not want to let one of their best talents leave, as he could certainly come through the ranks and end up playing for them in their first-team in the future. However, having now impressed during his time with Southampton, they will surely be trying to sort a more permanent arrangement out.

Chelsea will also feel that they could perhaps come to an agreement, especially if they remain interested in the player.

He’s obviously yet to feature for Reading in their first-team picture due to his age but he could be one for the future – so letting him leave on a deal elsewhere could be a blow for the Royals.

The Verdict

Reading would no doubt be in line for some compensation if either of Southampton or Chelsea were to try and sort out a deal for Ehibhatiomhan.

The Royals though would likely rather keep hold of some of their brightest talent, especially when you consider their rather modest budget. They don’t have a lot of money to work with so could rely on their reserve team or youth team for exciting prospects coming through for them in the future to try and take them up.

It seems that the 16-year-old could be one of their best, with his exploits on trial at Southampton proving that a difference in standard doesn’t faze the player. He can produce the goods regardless of where he plays and he would probably have more of a chance of competitive football if he were to stay at the Madejski Stadium.

The lure of a Premier League move though could be tempting for the youngster – and Reading may end up not having much say in a deal.