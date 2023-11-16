Highlights Southampton's recent unbeaten run and free-flowing football have positioned them fourth in the Championship, but their high number of goals conceded is a concern.

Compared to Leeds and Ipswich, Southampton's defense has not been up to scratch, potentially hindering their chances of automatic promotion.

Goal difference could be crucial in the tightly packed Championship table, and Southampton's relatively poor defensive record leaves them with less breathing room than their rivals.

Russell Martin's Southampton side are fourth in the Championship table and have managed to turn things around after a rocky start to the season.

The Saints have now gone eight league matches unbeaten and are playing some free-flowing, stellar football with club top goalscorer Adam Armstrong sitting second in the race for the Championship golden boot.

The Hampshire outfit have the footballing ability to gain automatic promotion back to the Premier League, but they are lagging behind their promotion chasing rivals Ipswich and Leeds in one key area.

The number of goals the Saints have conceded is simply too many for a side in the upper echelons of the Championship as they have already let in 26, which is just one fewer than both Sheffield Wednesday and QPR who are the division's current bottom two.

In recent weeks, Martin's side have improved defensively, but when compared to the defensive records of Leeds and Ipswich, it is clear that the Saints' backline has not been up to scratch over the season as a whole if they are to finish in the top two.

Ipswich have let in 21 goals meanwhile only league leaders Leicester City have conceded fewer goals than the 16 conceded by Leeds.

During the Saints' current unbeaten run they have kept just two clean sheets in recent 1-0 wins away at Millwall and Stoke City, but it is also worth noting that the large number of goals Martin's side conceded early on in the season have somewhat distorted their defensive record.

Heavy defeats at the hands of Sunderland and Leicester back in September saw the Saints concede nine goals in just two matches meanwhile August's 4-4 thriller with Norwich City didn't exactly help matters in terms of Southampton's defensive record.

The big difference between Southampton and Leeds

On the whole, Russell Martin's Saints are enjoying a very similar campaign to Daniel Farke's Whites as both teams are in the current top four having been relegated from the Premier League last campaign.

The pair, who both have 27 goals to their name, are also both looking to pounce in the event of an Ipswich slip-up which could be on the cards should the Tractor Boys fail to address their issue of falling behind early on in games.

However the key difference between Leeds and the Saints is that due to a significantly higher number of goals conceded, Martin's side have a goal difference of just 1 meanwhile Leeds' figure is 11.

Goal difference could be of high importance in a league table which is so compact.

Seventh placed West Brom, who Southampton defeated on Saturday, are still just four points behind the Saints and are one of three teams in the play-off chasing pack who boast a better goal difference than Martin's men.

The Saints' relatively poor defensive record means that they do not have as much breathing room as they would like as well as meaning they have less scope to challenge the top two than Leeds.

The St Mary's outfit are clearly moving in the right direction at both ends of the pitch but a reoccurrence of their early season defensive woes could prove detrimental to any potential automatic promotion push.