Reflecting upon the summer transfer window, it is hard to argue that new boss Russell Martin has not done well.

Upon arriving from Championship rivals Swansea City, he has assembled a squad that is widely regarded among the very finest that the division has to offer while clearing out much of the deadwood.

Another call of duty that he was tasked with was overseeing the inevitable player departures that ensued in the immediate aftermath of relegation from the Premier League, with the likes of Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Salisu and Romeo Lavia all seeking pastures new alongside Nathan Tella.

Nathan Tella's transfer from Southampton to Bayer Leverkusen

The Tella transfer saga had seemed truly interminable on the South Coast all summer, with the winger's blitzing showings while on loan with Burnley in the previous season providing a tricky showdown surrounding his future.

Tella scored 19 goals to lead the Claret's return to the top-flight as champions and there was natural interest in a reunion, although Bayer Leverkusen ultimately won the race for his signature in a reported £20m deal.

The switch came after the 24-year-old had already played three matches - all starts, too - for Southampton in the 2023/24 season, signifying the importance that he would have had under Martin for the duration of this campaign.

Make no mistake about it, Tella's departure threw a significant spanner into the works - and it is still yet to be truly amended.

Southampton did not reinvest the cash windfall they received for his services before the transfer window slammed shut, and while some will naturally bill Newcastle United loanee Ryan Fraser as a replacement, it is clear that he is not the type of player who will fill the monumental Tella-shaped hole that they now have in the side.

But they may not have to dip into the transfer market at any point in the season to remedy his departure, as that could just be done from within after Kamaldeen Sulemana's expected exit failed to materialise.

Why could Kamaldeen Sulemana replace Nathan Tella at Southampton?

Sulemana had looked primed to be one of the high-profile Hampshire departures this summer, having only joined in January from Rennes.

It was reported that Everton were admirers of Sulemana's signature, although it appears as though they were priced out of a move as Southampton valued him at £30m.

Surely a £30m-rated player must be utilised in the Championship?

Southampton now have scope to do just that, and there is plenty of evidence to suggest that Sulemana could light up the division, ensuring that Tella's absence is forgotten in the process.

The winger is blessed with outstanding speed and trickery that make him incredibly potent in 1v1 situations, and it is hard to think of many - if any at all - Championship full-backs who would be able to consistently contain him in an isolated situation.

Indeed, even Premier League operators found these qualities hard to handle and, according to FBRef, Sulemana ranked above 99% of top-flight wingers for successful take-ons per 90 minutes with a remarkable return of 3.35.

These attributes also allow him to stretch the pitch and make darting runs in behind, along with opening up space for others when he drags defenders towards him.

And while ball-carrying is not quite so essential in Martin's modus operandi that prioritises patient, precise build-up play, there will still be occasions where principles are momentarily abandoned through circumstance and Southampton are instead required to quickly get up the pitch quickly.

When that is inevitably needed, Sulemana is well-equipped to be a key component in swift transitions upfield.

His total ball-carrying distance (measured in yards) of 215.68 placed him once again over 99%, whereas an equally captivating numeric of 2.52 carries into the final third - above 97% - is just as illustrative of a player willing and capable of driving his team forward with the ball.

Sulemana is just as threatening off-the-ball, though, and routinely leads the press out of possession and impressively, his 1.96 tackles and interceptions saw him score higher than 90%, while he eclipsed all but 22% for tackles won in the attacking third with 0.37, a telling indicator of his pressing ability.

Crucially, he is positionally flexible too, and is just as comfortable playing through the middle as he is on either flank, an asset that made Tella so invaluable to Vincent Kompany up at Turf Moor.

Interestingly, Sulemana's two goals to date in Saints colours both arrived when he was leading the line during their emphatic 4-4 final day draw at home to Liverpool, and though his direct 1v1 instincts mean he should really be indispensable in wide areas, the ability to drift inside and occupy central positions could also come in handy as the season goes on.

For now at least, he is yet to feature owing to a hamstring injury that has required specialist treatment.

However, this recent training clip has offered supporters with a glimpse of the havoc that he would wreak in the second tier when fully fit.

When he regains optimal fitness, it is down to the player himself to show just that, as it could eventually save Southampton millions in sourcing a replacement for Tella come January or next summer.