Southampton striker Cameron Archer was keen to make a January window move to Leeds United.

This is according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who revealed this information to Leeds United News.

The Whites failed to make a single signing during the winter transfer window, though some will understand this lack of activity, considering they were fairly busy during the summer.

However, there were a few areas that fans may have wanted to see strengthened.

With Junior Firpo's contract expiring in the summer, the left-back area could have benefitted from an addition, and they may have wanted an extra central defender in to provide them with an extra option in this area.

With Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev returning to action and Josuha Guilavogui being recruited in October, the central midfield area is probably covered now, as well as the wing department, with Willy Gnonto staying put.

But there were question marks over the striker area, with Patrick Bamford spending time out with a hamstring injury recently and Joe Gelhardt making a loan move to Hull City.

Archer was thought to be on their radar during the latter stages of the window, but he stayed put in the end.

Cameron Archer stance on Leeds United winter move

Archer is currently competing in the Premier League with the Saints, but has only made a limited impact at St Mary's and has been on the bench for a chunk of his time on the south coast.

And even though he's getting the chance to perform in the top flight, Bailey believes the forward was keen on a switch to Elland Road.

Cameron Archer's 2024/25 campaign at Southampton (League games only) Appearances 21 Starts 10 Goals 2 Assists 0 (As of February 6th, 2025)

He told Leeds United News: "Cameron Archer wanted the move, there is no doubting that – he wants to be in the Premier League next season and in the long-term.

"No doubt he feels he would be better served at Leeds than Southampton."

Leeds United and Cameron Archer could have been a good match

Leeds may have Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph at their disposal, but the latter is still fairly inexperienced.

And with this in mind, it would have benefitted Farke if another striker arrived to provide extra competition.

Having offloaded Gelhardt, they had the space to bring another forward in, and their inability to be clinical against Coventry City on Wednesday potentially reinforces the need for them to have another striker.

Archer has been an asset in the Championship before - and could have shone at Elland Road.

And it could have been a move that benefitted both the Whites and the player.