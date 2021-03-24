Southampton? Brighton? Stay at AFCB? The potential paths for Arnaut Danjuma as transfer news emerges

Premier League outfits Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton have both been tracking Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma from nearby AFC Bournemouth, according to FootballLeagueWorld sources.

Danjuma has been the leading light for the Cherries this season, netting 10 Championship goals in 25 games and has added four assists to that tally (transfermarkt).

With that kind of record there was always going to be interest, and you’d imagine this all hedges on what end to the season Bournemouth have.

The Cherries had a strong start to the season, losing just twice in their first 20 games, but a collapse in form occurred at the start of 2021 and it ended up costing Jason Tindall his job – he was replaced by Jonathan Woodgate.

Woodgate’s arrival has sparked a fresh burst of sensational form for Danjuma, who has scored five times in 11 games – four of those coming in the last five outings – but despite that Bournemouth still sit outside the play-offs in seventh.

They have a game in hand on Reading and Barnsley, but there’s no guarantee that they’ll make it, and you get the feeling that Bournemouth will need Premier League football next season to keep Danjuma.

And the two clubs that are interested him in the Saints and the Seagulls are both ideally located for the player should they make an official approach, with both outfits on the south coast along with Bournemouth.

In terms of Brighton, Graham Potter doesn’t always play with wingers, often favouring a 3-4-1-2 formation with wing-backs instead.

Danjuma can play through the middle, perhaps in the attacking midfield role, but it’s not his natural position which is cutting in from the left onto his strongest right foot.

Potter though has used a 4-4-2 on occasion and that’s a formation that Danjuma could fit in – with him on one wing and Leandro Trossard on the other Brighton could be some force.

4-4-2 is the system that Ralph Hasenhuttl uses and very rarely diverts from at St. Mary’s Stadium – he has used it in every single Premier League game according to transfermarkt.

Southampton have a number of wingers on their books – Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong to name a few – but none of them have the explosiveness that Danjuma possesses.

At the age of 24, the former Club Brugge player has a lot of room to develop still and clubs will be lining up to try and tempt him away from the Vitality Stadium this summer.

You’d imagine though that even if Bournemouth don’t get promoted, they’ll stand firm with a valuation and considering he was purchased for £14 million, it would probably take the best part of £20 million to get Danjuma away from the Cherries.

That’s a steep price to pay but if Southampton or Brighton want to add some more dynamism to their attack, then there’s not many better right now playing in England.