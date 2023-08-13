Highlights Southampton drew against Norwich City despite scoring four goals, highlighting their defensive shortcomings without Flynn Downes on the pitch.

Russell Martin believes that if Downes had played, Southampton would have conceded fewer goals due to his aggression and athleticism.

Downes' signing is seen as a statement of intent from Southampton, as he is expected to acclimatize well to Martin's possession-based philosophy and provide the midfield strength and defensive presence they need.

After embarking upon a winning start away at Sheffield Wednesday last Friday, Southampton were only able to secure a point against Norwich City this weekend.

The goals flew in at the St Mary's Stadium as Southampton and Norwich scored four times apiece, although neither side proved capable of coming out with victory.

Southampton were saved by an Adam Armstrong penalty- his second of the match- in the 97th minute after falling behind yet again through Christian Fassnacht six minutes from additional time.

They were without James Ward-Prowse for the match, who is reportedly close to sealing a £30m switch to West Ham that will see Flynn Downes move the other way on loan, reuniting with Russell Martin in the process.

Of course, no side should fail to win a game after scoring four goals- particularly at home- and Martin believes that those shortcomings would have been prevented if Downes was able to feature.

What has Russell Martin said about Flynn Downes?

Speaking post-match to BBC Radio Solent, Martin explained: "I think we would have conceded less goals today if he was playing on the pitch,"

"(He is) aggressive, really athletic, really brave with and without the ball. He built up a really brilliant relationship with us and obviously had worked with Gilly (Matt Gill, Southampton assistant manager) at Ipswich before that, and that’s the reason we could sign him at Swansea.

"An outstanding player, a favourite with the supporters and players at Swansea and I expect him to be exactly the same here.”

Will Flynn Downes be a good signing for Southampton?

Downes represents yet another statement of intent from Southampton, who no doubt harbor designs of returning to the heights of the Premier League at the very first time of asking.

Naturally, for those ambitions to translate into reality, it is imperative that their recruits are capable of acclimatizing to Martin's intricate, possession-based philosophy- and Downes has, of course, proved just that.

He was one of Martin's most trusted lieutenants in South Wales and he, alongside skipper Matt Grimes, routinely helped Swansea to control and dictate the tempo of games with his ball-playing and press-resistant qualities in the middle of the park.

And, as Martin also alludes to, Downes possesses athletic attributes that allow him to get up and down the pitch easily, helping out at both ends.

It is hard to feel that Southampton do not need additional enforcements in the midfield either, given the sheer inevitabilty of Romeo Lavia's departure before the window slams shut later this month and a lack of steel in that area of the pitch.

Stuart Armstrong provides the engine room, Will Smallbone is right up there among the very best creative midfielders in the Championship and Carlos Alcaraz, should he stay, offers quality in the final third with his ball-carrying qualities and eye for goal, but Southampton do really need someone who can sit deeper, keep play ticking over and break things up when needed.

Downes did that for Swansea and that is exactly what he will do under Martin in Hampshire too, and his impending arrival surely strengthens their promotion hopes moving forward.