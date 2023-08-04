Southampton boss Russell Martin has praised Sheffield Wednesday for not making wholesale changes to their squad this summer, speaking to the Daily Echo.

The two sides face each other at Hillsborough this evening, with both teams looking to kick off their returns to the Championship with three points.

The Saints have been relegated to the second tier after finishing at the bottom of the Premier League at the end of last term - and the Owls were promoted following a remarkable play-off campaign.

Finding themselves 4-0 down against Peterborough United after the first leg, they managed to turn things around and then won the final against Barnsley with a last-minute header from Josh Windass.

Darren Moore's shock departure followed and they endured a slow start to the summer - but the Owls are more active in the market now and with that - there's more optimism about the new season now.

Sheffield Wednesday's summer business

Reece James and Aden Flint left the club on the expiration of their loan deals - but they managed to recruit the former permanently with James coming in as the club's first summer signing.

Juan Delgado, Ashley Fletcher, Pol Valentin, Di'Shon Bernard, Bambo Diaby and Anthony Musaba have all followed him through the door, with the Owls addressing some areas that needed to be strengthened before the start of the campaign.

Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt and David Stockdale were all released - and they were unable to agree a deal with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru who has gone on to join Turkish side Hatayspor.

Although there has been some movement at Hillsborough, the South Yorkshire side have managed to retain a decent percentage of their players from last season.

What did Russell Martin say about Sheffield Wednesday?

Martin had a huge amount of praise coming into tonight's clash in Sheffield, praising his side's upcoming opponents for not making too many changes ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

He said: "They are a team with good energy and togetherness as they showed last season and they kept the majority of the squad together, which is really important.

"Teams often make a mistake that when they get promoted they make wholesale changes too quickly. I know a few of them as well."

Have Sheffield Wednesday done well this summer?

Losing Darren Moore probably wasn't in the script but they have done well to get a decent number of players in before the start of the season.

It would have been easy for the Owls to have imploded - but they remained calm and have managed to bring some excellent players in to help their cause.

They already had plenty of Championship-standard players before the transfer window opened so they didn't need to make too many changes - but adding depth to their squad is crucial and this is what they have been able to do in many areas.

In terms of what they need to do next, adding a goalkeeper to their squad is a must because Cameron Dawson needs competition for his starting spot.

The 28-year-old may have been good last season but having another shot-stopper there to push him for a place in the first 11 could help to maximise his performance levels.