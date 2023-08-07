Premier League champions Manchester City and Southampton have done a lot of dealings with each other in the past year - and that business may show no signs of slowing down.

It is not just players that have transferred between the two clubs but members of staff as well as the two outfits have struck up a cordial relationship.

Joe Shields was the first person to make the jump from the Citizens to St Mary's Stadium, leaving his role as Head of Academy Recruitment to become the Head of Senior Recruitment with the Saints.

Last summer, Southampton brought in four City youngsters on permanent deals in the form of Samuel Edozie, Juan Larios, Romeo Lavia and Gavin Bazunu in what looked to be a Shields-led move, and in January it was revealed that City's Academy Director, former Premier League winger Jason Wilcox, would join as Director of Football this summer.

And the transfers between the two clubs continued last month when Shea Charles, a Northern Ireland-capped teenager who has played once for City, made a move to Southampton that could eventually rise to £15 million.

Could there be more business to be done between the two clubs though this summer?

Well if Southampton get their way then they will absolutely be adding yet another player from the Etihad Stadium to their ranks as according to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail in his Transfer Confidential column, the Saints are one of a number of clubs vying for creative midfielder James McAtee.

They aren't the only club though keen to give the 20-year-old more first-team experience following his 2022-23 stint with Sheffield United, with Premier League trio Wolves, Brighton and the Blades, as well as Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar and Celtic all being keen on the youngster.

Who is James McAtee?

McAtee has come through the ranks at City after joining their academy in 2013 as a child, eventually making his senior debut in September 2021 in an EFL Cup clash against Wycombe Wanderers at the age of 18.

Having played six times for City in the 2021-22 season, McAtee was loaned out to Championship promotion contenders Sheffield United for the following campaign, and he stepped up to regular men's football incredibly well with nine goals scored in the second tier of English football.

Winning promotion to the Premier League with the Blades, they are keen to take him back once again for 2023-24 in a bid to add to their midfield options, but he has played for City in pre-season before they decide what the best course of action for him is.

McAtee was an unused substitute in the Community Shield against Arsenal on Sunday and he could once again move out on loan if he is not going to get any game-time.

Where would James McAtee fit in at Southampton?

Considering the level of clubs that are in for McAtee, it feels unlikely that he will head to St Mary's, but the strong relationship between the two outfits could make a deal possible.

And if he's going to slot into Russell Martin's starting 11, then being a replacement for James Ward-Prowse looks the most logical solution.

Southampton's captain is being linked with West Ham and Tottenham and with the Saints' two central midfielders ahead of a pivot - which Will Smallbone was against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday - being utilised as very attack-minded, McAtee would likely play alongside Carlos Alcaraz and get a lot of chances in and around the box.