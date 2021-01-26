Southampton attacker expected to seal move to EFL club

Southampton’s Josh Sims is expected to re-join Doncaster Rovers, according to Football Insider.

The Saints academy graduate spent the first-half of the campaign at the Keepmoat Stadium, scoring twice in 14 appearances, and is set to return to Yorkshire for the remainder of the season.

Sims, whose also provided seven assists during his brief spell with Donny, has been at Saints his whole career, featuring 20 times in the Premier League, but hasn’t quite managed to establish himself as a regular at St Mary’s – with his most recent appearance coming on the final day of 2018-2019.

And having not appeared under Ralph Hasenhuttl, he’s been allowed to return to Doncaster – with Football Insider reporting that Sims isn’t in Austrian’s plans.

Sims spent last term on loan in the MLS with New York Red Bulls, but is expected to seal a return to the Keepmoat Stadium before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Verdict

This is no surprise at all.

Sims has been a mainstay in the Doncaster side since making the switch from Southampton at the start of this season, so it makes complete sense to see him moving back.

The midfielder’s contract on the South Coast expires at the end of the campaign, so with his Saints career appearing to be coming to an end, extending his loan with Donny is a wise move for him – with the potential of Yorkshire becoming his permanent home in the summer, if he continues to perform.