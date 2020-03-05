Southampton, Aston Villa eyeing up one of Millwall’s star men in summer window

Southampton are planning a summer move for Millwall’s reliable defender Jake Cooper, who is one of just six ever-present outfield players in the Championship this season, according to a report from Football Insider.

The 6ft 6 central defender, who has remarkably played 90 minutes in 112 consecutive league matches over the previous few campaigns, has been a target for a host of clubs, including Rangers, whose £3m bid was knocked back in the summer of 2018.

Cooper has become one of Millwall’s most consistent players since joining from Reading in July 2017 and became an extremely popular figure at The Den last season after scoring an impressive seven goals, including the second equaliser in the FA Cup victory over Everton.

The 25-year-old, who signed a new long-term contract with the Lions last December, is also attracting interest from Aston Villa, but Millwall are reluctant to sell one of their most important assets, although they’re likely to be prepared to listen to offers for Cooper in the summer.

The Verdict

Cooper is comfortably one of Millwall’s best and most important players, who they’d never want to sell. But, money talks and when Premier League sides coming knocking then they’ll have no choice but to cash in on the defender.

Having been a major part of their Championship success stories this season and back in 2017/2018, there’s no doubt that losing Cooper would be a major blow for Gary Rowett.