Southampton and West Ham still keen to sign Championship player

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has been a man in-demand heading into the January transfer window and a report from Talksport Radio (8th December) (via West Ham Zone) has confirmed that both Southampton and West Ham remain eager to try and do business for the player.

The goalkeeper was a bright point for the Baggies when they were last in the Premier League and having remained at the Hawthorns while they battle in the Championship, he has continued to shine.

In fact, he has laid a claim to be one of the best in his position in the entire EFL – and his showings are now tempting those in the top flight to swoop in and take him back to the top tier of English football.

Whilst West Brom boss Valerien Ismael will not want to lose his number one shot-stopper midway through a promotion-chasing season, it seemingly won’t stop both Southampton and West Ham from potentially trying to lure him away in the winter window.

According to Alex Crook on Talksport (via West Ham Zone), the Saints are desperate for a new goalkeeper and that Sam Johnstone is the most ‘readily available’ to sign when the January window opens.

He also added that West Ham are keeping ‘close tabs’ on the situation still – meaning we could be set for a transfer tussle come the winter window.

If a decent offer comes in, then both the player and the club could be tempted to do business. It looks like there is nothing concrete yet but it could certainly be something the Baggies have to consider if a bid is lodged.

The Verdict

It’s no surprise to hear of Sam Johnstone interest. He’s been one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship and has even appeared for his country now.

It’s no wonder then that there are teams higher up sniffing around him. Him leaving would be a blow to the Baggies for sure but if a decent offer comes in, there may be nothing they can do.