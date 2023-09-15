Highlights Southampton and West Brom are interested in signing free agent Xeka.

Xeka's defensive skills could be beneficial to both teams.

However, they face competition from teams across European for his signature include Premier League sides.

Southampton and West Bromwich Albion have made enquiries to Xeka's agent as they weigh up a potential move for the midfielder, according to TEAMtalk.

The 28-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Stade Rennais, making just nine competitive appearances for them after joining last year due to injury woes.

However, he has enjoyed more successful times in France in the past, spending nearly five-and-a-half years at Lille and even played regularly during their title-winning 2020/21 campaign.

Considering the calibre of opposition they came up against during that season, including Paris St-Germain, their title win was seen as a shock.

The 28-year-old has also spent time back in his home nation at Braga during the earlier stages of his career - and has a good enough CV to earn a move elsewhere as he arguably approaches the peak years of his career.

The Portuguese midfielder may not want to be a free agent for too long - and there isn't a shortage of clubs interested in him.

Which other teams are interested in Xeka?

TEAMtalk believes Crystal Palace, Everton, Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all keen to sign him, with all able to offer him Premier League football.

How much game time he would get at the quartet remains to be seen, but the presence of those teams in the race could make it difficult for the Saints and the Baggies to get a deal over the line for the 28-year-old.

The Toffees and the Blades are likely to spend the 2023/24 campaign at the bottom end of the division, so they will be keen for their squads to be as strong as possible as they potentially battle for survival.

Sean Dyche's men seem to be in a particularly vulnerable position at the moment.

Interest in him doesn't stop there though, with Ligue 1 sides interested in keeping him in France after seeing him build his reputation there and clubs from Italy, Spain and Turkey also keeping tabs on him at this point.

Would Southampton and West Brom benefit from signing Xeka?

Xeka seems to be a more useful asset to have in the defensive third than in attack - and that's one thing that both teams will have to bear in mind when deciding whether he would be a good signing.

The Saints lost a couple of key central midfielders with James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia both departing - but Shea Charles and Flynn Downes have both come in to bolster their numbers in the middle of the park.

Looking at the type of midfielders they have though, they could potentially benefit from having a deeper-lying player and Xeka could be that man.

He certainly has the CV needed to be a good asset at St Mary's - and the Saints may have the finances to offer him an attractive package.

The Baggies, on the other hand, seem to have enough midfield options at their disposal at the moment with Jayson Molumby, Nathaniel Chalobah, Alex Mowatt and Okay Yokuslu able to operate in a deep midfield role along with John Swift if required.

If Carlos Corberan wanted more depth in this area, you feel he would have kept Taylor Gardner-Hickman - but he opted against that in the end with Gardner-Hickman heading to Bristol City.