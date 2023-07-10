It will be extremely difficult for Amad Diallo to force his way into Manchester United's first-team plans for next season, according to Football Insider.

The same report has stated that the Red Devils will listen to loan offers for the Ivorian, who has done everything he can to put himself in the shop window following an excellent 2022/23 campaign at Sunderland.

Although he was unable to guide the Black Cats to promotion in the end, he played a massive part in getting them into the play-offs in the first place and his loan at the Stadium of Light can be deemed a major success.

Who is interested in signing Amad Diallo?

Southampton are believed to be interested in the player - and he could be crucial for the Saints in their quest to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The south-coast outfit could lose a few key first-teamers between now and the end of the summer transfer window, so having someone like Diallo at their disposal could make all the difference in the end.

Tony Mowbray would also be keen to take him back to Wearside and considering the existing relationship he has with the club, the Black Cats may be confident of beating Russell Martin's side to his signature.

Unfortunately for them, they could miss out to a Premier League side with Burnley and Sheffield United reportedly joining the race as they look to remain in the top flight for more than one season.

When will Amad Diallo's future be resolved?

The Red Devils are aiming to make a decision on Diallo in the next few weeks or so, which could give the youngster the opportunity to join another club before the start of the season.

Having impressed at Sunderland, Erik ten Hag may want to take a closer look at the 20-year-old to make sure he isn't yet ready to play for United's first team.

He could light up Old Trafford with some excellent performances next term - but making the step up from the second tier to the top end of the top flight isn't an easy task and this is potentially why another loan exit may be sanctioned.

Should Amad Diallo go out on loan?

If he is going to find it difficult to make a first-team breakthrough, United should be looking to find him a loan destination reasonably quickly because that would give the player a chunk of pre-season to settle in at his new club.

In fairness, Diallo joined Sunderland during the latter stages of August and with that in mind, you feel he could adapt reasonably quickly to a new club if a decision isn't made on him until the end of the window.

But for his own peace of mind, the player will surely want to get more clarity on his future sooner rather than later so he can prepare for next term.

Making a move to another side in the next couple of weeks will also give him time not just to settle in, but also give him time to impress the manager before the start of the campaign.

He will surely want to start on the opening day - but he may only be able to do that if he trains well and is familiar with the manager's methods.