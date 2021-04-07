Southampton and Rico Henry: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

It is going to be a very important last few weeks of the campaign for Brentford as they try and keep their top-two hopes alive and promotion seems the only way they can hang onto their star performers.

The likes of Ivan Toney and Rico Henry are sure to attract plenty of potential transfer interest in the summer should Thomas Frank’s side fail to go up via either automatic promotion or the play-offs.

That is what happened with the Bees last term, with both Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma leaving the club after they lost the play-off final to Fulham.

There have been emerging reports from the Evening Standard that Henry is wanting to secure himself a move away to the Premier League during the summer if the Bees do miss out on promotion. The Bees’ quest for promotion back to the top-flight has not been helped by Frank’s latest update that the defender could be out for the rest of the regular season.

Unsurprisingly Henry has started to attract to the attentions of clubs in the Premier League, with him having once again been a key performer for the Bees in the Championship this term. The 23-year-old has managed to score one goal and provide two assists in his 30 league appearances, whilst also helping Frank’s side record nine clean sheets in the league.

The ultimate Brentford shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

1 of 18 Sky Bet was the shirt sponsor was on Brentford’s kit during the 2013/14 promotion-winning season – True or false? True False

The defender remained with the club last summer, despite there having been reports West Ham were interested in him. However, it has now emerged that the Hammers are still interested but that they are now facing strong competition from Southampton. The Saints are thought to be leading the chase for his signature at the moment, according to the Evening Standard.

However, the same outlet report that Manchester City are also monitoring his situation at Brentford as he enters into the final two years on his current contract with the Bees. It is believed that Frank’s side could potentially be willing to entertain offers of around £12 million to £15 million for Henry. Although they would also demand certain incentives be added to any deal.

At this stage, Southampton are therefore looking the most likely as they look for a new left-back to provide competition for Ryan Bertrand after they have left themselves exposed with lack of depth at full-back this term.

However, it will all hinge on whether the Bees go up or not this term, and also how much Manchester City and West Ham are interested in him.