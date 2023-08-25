Highlights Southampton's signing of Ryan Fraser is an intriguing move, as he has struggled for game time at Newcastle United recently.

The competition for playing time at Southampton will be tough, as they already have talented wingers in their squad.

While there are some question marks over Fraser's current form and confidence, a fresh start in the Championship could be exactly what he needs to regain his top-level abilities.

Southampton have signed four new players this window with Russell Martin looking to strengthen their promotion quest.

An 11-year stint in the Premier League came to an end last season as they finished rock bottom with the Saints eyeing an immediate return.

The arrival of Flynn Downes and Ryan Manning in particular offer solid competition in the left-back and central midfield positions respectively while the notable departures of Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse are hard to ignore.

Southampton have gone the right way about it, however, in regards to promotion, picking up seven points from their opening three fixtures.

An opening day victory over Sheffield Wednesday was followed up with an emphatic 4-4 affair against Norwich City. Victory on the south coast against Plymouth Argyle saw Martin’s side return to winning ways while behind the scenes he continues plans to improve the squad as the deadline fast approaches.

The arrival of Ryan Fraser, according to Sky Sports, is to be their fifth signing of the summer and arguably is their most intriguing piece of business so far.

How has Ryan Fraser fared in recent seasons?

The Scottish international has not had the best of times since moving to Newcastle United, particularly recently as he made just three starts in eight league appearances last season.

Fraser’s future at Newcastle United looks to be coming to an end after Howe was alleged to have sent the player to train with the U21s with question marks over his commitment, according to Chris Waugh of the Athletic.

Game time has dwindled with his second season at St James' Park his most productive, registering five goal contributions in 27 outings.

As the Magpies prepare for a Champions League adventure, a change of scenery is in order as Fraser returns to the south coast to rekindle old form.

What competition does he face at Southampton?

A move to St. Mary’s will not be without its challenges, however, with the Saints blessed with top-level talent at this level.

Operating with a front-three system, Samuel Edozie and Nathan Tella have been Martin’s go-to wingers to occupy either flank while Moussa Djenepo and 17-year-old Samuel Amo-Ameyaw started the EFL cup outing against Gillingham.

Both Stuart and Adam Armstrong are also options for the position but have been utilised in the central midfield and forward positions respectively so far this campaign.

Kamaldeen Sulemana is yet to feature this season too, with the Ghanaian international previously of interest to Everton.

Is this a good signing by Southampton?

At his best, Fraser is undoubtedly one of the brightest players in the Championship, a tricky winger with an abundance of pace causing nightmares for defenders.

The 2018/19 season with Bournemouth, meanwhile, showcased his productivity in the final third as well, scoring seven goals with 14 assists in the top flight as the Cherries continued to solidify their mid-table security.

Nevertheless, three seasons of inconsistent game time is a long time in football and does leave question marks over his current ability and confidence going into a gruelling Championship campaign.

On the flip side, a fresh start with new beginnings may be exactly the break the 29-year-old needs to knuckle down and play regular football for a side looking to compete at the top end of the division. An opportunity to play for a side who will likely dominate the ball constantly under Martin is a platform in which Fraser can excel, whether it be going alone or setting up some of the best forwards in the division in Adam Armstrong and Che Adams.

At worst for Southampton, it is experienced depth out wide to contribute in the busier periods of the campaign without any big fees hanging over the move.

Ultimately, though, a second chance and a return to the Championship could do wonders to a player so highly related at the top level.