Highlights Southampton and Middlesbrough are interested in Aston Villa's Finn Azaz, who is currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle.

He has registed seven goals and five assists in the league this season.

Azaz must carefully consider a potential mid-season switch, because he's currently thriving with the Pilgrims.

Championship sides Southampton and Middlesbrough are keen on Aston Villa's Finn Azaz, according to yesterday's report from TEAMtalk.

The Saints have been linked with plenty of attacking players in recent weeks, with Manuel Benson and Amad Diallo also thought to be on their radar.

At this stage, you could be forgiven for thinking that the south-coast side don't need to bring any more players in considering they are on a very long unbeaten run, which stretches back to September.

This has allowed them to climb into third place - and they are now in a strong position to go on and push for an automatic promotion spot.

With Ipswich Town faltering at the moment, this is the perfect opportunity for them to capitalise and overtake the Tractor Boys, who have done a remarkable job this term despite their recent wobble.

Boro, meanwhile, will be disappointed that they aren't higher in the table at this point, even after losing the likes of Chuba Akpom, Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey in the summer.

Their inconsistency has been their downfall so far this term - but they have the ability to finish in a high position under Michael Carrick who is clearly a talented coach.

He made an excellent impact at the Riverside during his first season on Teesside.

Finn Azaz's current situation

Azaz is currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle, re-joining the Pilgrims following a successful spell at Home Park last term.

Currently playing under Neil Dewsnip, he will be gutted about the fact Steven Schumacher has departed the club considering he was such an asset for the recently-promoted team.

Related Leeds, Leicester, Southampton and West Brom set to lose out on Ben Brereton Diaz transfer deal Ben Brereton Diaz was linked with the Championship quartet, but it appears that he is heading to the Premier League instead

He is continuing to do well under Dewsnip, however, and recently scored against Watford.

Registering seven goals and five assists in 26 league appearances this term, he is certainly worthy of interest from elsewhere.

The stance Finn Azaz must take on moves to Southampton and Middlesbrough

He is currently winning a lot of game time at Plymouth and this is why he must think carefully about a potential mid-season switch.

If regular starts are on offer at both interested clubs, then he must consider a move because they are likely to finish higher than Plymouth this term.

But the Pilgrims have been good to him and he is clearly thriving in his current environment.

There are no guarantees that he will do better elsewhere and Morgan Whittaker's recall in January last year reinforces that.

This is why staying at Home Park may not be a bad option for the Villa man, even if moves to the Riverside and St Mary's are appealing.