With Southampton's relegation from the Premier League already confirmed, and Luton Town preparing for the Championship play-off final, the two sides' coming week is going to look very different.

Indeed, the Saints are preparing for their final match in the top flight for the foreseeable future, against Liverpool on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Hatters are preparing to take on Coventry City at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Despite the above differences, though, it appears both the Saints and the Hatters do have one thing in common.

Latest Southampton and Luton Town transfer news

That thing in common is Fulham goalkeeper George Wickens, with reports today suggesting that both clubs hold an interest in the 21-year-old heading into the summer.

That is according to the Daily Mail's transfer column, which claims that the young goalkeeper is currently mulling over his next career step.

Third choice at Fulham, their report states that Wickens is keen to feature more next season, with Luton and Southampton presumably prepared to offer him an improvement in terms of minutes compared to his current situation.

Nottingham Forest are also keen on a deal for the young shot-stopper, though, so there is Premier League competition to secure his services.

Would George Wickens be a good signing for Luton Town?

At this stage, it is honestly very difficult to assess whether this would be a good deal for Luton or not, given we do not know if they are going to be in the Premier League or the Championship next season.

Ethan Horvath, their current number one, is only on loan though, so the goalkeeping situation is one they will have to look at this summer.

The club did only sign Jack Walton back in January, though, and 31-year-old James Shea has been named the club's number two on the bench prior to, and even after, his arrival.

It is unclear how long Shea is contracted at Kenilworth Road, but at present, it is hard to see where Wickens fits in.

Would George Wickens be a good signing for Southampton?

At Southampton, the picture is slightly different, though.

Their current third choice Willy Caballero is out of contract this summer, and their number one, Gavin Bazunu, could attract transfer attention following their relegation from the top flight given how highly rated he is.

Of course, there is still the experienced Alex McCarthy there, but were Bazunu and Caballero to depart this summer, there will be spots for a number two and three goalkeeper at the St Mary's Stadium.