Highlights Crystal Palace are interested in signing Hugo Ekitiké from PSG but the £30 million fee could be a stumbling block in negotiations.

The potential move for Ekitiké could mean that Palace pull out of the race to sign either Kelechi Iheanacho or Che Adams.

This late in the window that represents a boost for both Leicester City and Southampton.

Crystal Palace are set to join the race to sign Hugo Ekitiké from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Alan Nixon, the Eagles could turn their attention to the PSG forward as Roy Hodgson looks to complete a move for a new attacker before Friday night’s deadline.

The £30 million fee could prove a stumbling block in the negotiations over a potential transfer, with the London side looking to sign the player below that valuation.

However, a move for the striker could see Palace pull out of the race to sign either Kelechi Iheanach or Che Adams.

Palace had been linked with the two Championship strikers in recent weeks, but Ekitiké is now said to be their preferred target.

What is the latest surrounding the future of Kelechi Iheanacho and Che Adams?

It was claimed that Palace were willing to fight Everton for the signing of Adams earlier this week.

Everton were thought to be leading the race to sign the Southampton forward, but the Toffees have since turned their attention to the arrival of Udinese’s Beto.

The Premier League side completed a deal for the 25-year-old worth a reported £25.75 million on Tuesday, to add to Sean Dyche’s forward line.

Meanwhile, Palace were also noted as a potential option for Iheanacho, alongside Wolves.

It is believed that £15 million could be enough to convince the Championship side to cash in on the Nigerian.

What is the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

However, time is running out on the chance to complete a deal with only a couple of days left in the transfer window.

Ekitiké is believed to be Palace’s priority transfer at the moment, but things could change quickly at this stage of the summer.

If PSG do not alter their demands for the 21-year-old, then a move for either of Adams or Iheanacho could materialise.

Palace will step up their interest in a new forward if Jean-Philippe Mateta departs amid interest from RB Leipzig.

The Eagles will be keen to make any final adjustments to their first team squad before the 11pm deadline on Friday.

Hodgson’s side have made a solid start to the Premier League season, earning four points from a possible nine.

The team progressed to the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night with a 4-2 win over Plymouth Argyle, in which Mateta scored a decisive hat trick.

Up next for Palace is a clash with Wolves on 3rd September, in which Iheanacho could yet feature for either side should he leave the Foxes.

Should Crystal Palace prioritise Che Adams or Kelechi Iheanacho?

Iheanacho being available at just £15 million may be enough to swap Palace in favour of a move for the former Manchester City striker.

Iheanacho has plenty of Premier League experience and would be a good fit for this Palace team.

Hodgson’s side could use an extra goalscorer and the Nigerian has proven he can contribute at this level on a somewhat consistent basis.

He fits Palace’s style of play, is affordable, and is still only 26, so he could prove the smarter alternative to Ekiteté if a move for the PSG forward doesn’t materialise.