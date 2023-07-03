Southampton and Leicester City are interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Shea Charles, according to the Daily Mail.

The Saints are "weighing up" a move for Charles as a potential replacement for Romeo Lavia, who is widely expected to depart this summer following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Russell Martin's new side are demanding £50 million for the Belgian international, who is attracting interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, and after signing Lavia from City, Charles could be the next player to make the switch from the Etihad Stadium to St Mary's.

However, they face competition from fellow newly-relegated side Leicester and a move to the King Power Stadium would see Charles reunite with Foxes manager Enzo Maresca, who had spells as City's Elite Development Squad manager and assistant to Pep Guardiola.

Who is Shea Charles?

Charles is a highly-rated defensive midfielder, who can also play at centre-back or full-back.

He came through City's academy and captained the Elite Development Squad to their third consecutive Premier League 2 title last season.

The 19-year-old was included on the bench for the Champions League draw at RB Leipzig in February before making his debut in the defeat at Brentford on the final day of the season, earning praise from Guardiola.

"For these guys the best way to give them the opportunity to play is to surround them with the normal team and protection but it’s not easy," Guardiola told the club's official website in May.

"Shea Charles against this team with top, top strikers, fast and strong, it’s not the easiest debut.

"At the same time we don’t play for points.

"Kyle helped him and Aymer and the other ones. He played really good and it’s fantastic for the academy.

"The academy in the last three years, the U18s, the U23s and the first team, three years in a row all three teams won all their leagues. That means the club is working amazingly.

"We know him, he trains quite regularly with us, he’s so good, so composed.

"When you can make your debut, after joining the club at nine-years-old and grew up to make a debut is the biggest compliment for all the managers he had and the trainers and those that take care of him.

"I’m pretty sure it’s a big moment for him."

Charles made his debut for Northern Ireland at international level in June 2022 and he has featured eight times for his country so far, including starting all of their Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Would Shea Charles be a good signing for Southampton or Leicester City?

Charles would be an excellent addition for the Saints or the Foxes.

He is a player with huge potential and the fact he has been included in Champions League squads and handed first-team minutes by Guardiola is a significant endorsement of his abilities, while he is already a regular for Northern Ireland.

Southampton could be the perfect destination for Charles given the way the likes of Lavia, Gavin Bazunu and Tino Livramento have developed at St Mary's, but the opportunity to reunite with Maresca at Leicester could prove to be a decisive factor.

Charles seems to have a bright future ahead of him and he would be a smart long-term investment for any of his suitors this summer.