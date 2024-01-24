Highlights Callum O'Hare has faced uncertainty about his future at Coventry City due to his expiring contract and lack of agreement on a new deal.

Callum O’Hare faces uncertain Coventry City future

The attacking midfielder suffered a serious knee injury that saw him miss the bulk of the previous season, as well as the start of the current campaign.

However, O’Hare has returned to full fitness in the past six weeks or so, and he has quickly rediscovered his best form.

The 25-year-old has starred for Mark Robins’ side as they’ve gone on a nine-game unbeaten run, which included scoring twice in an impressive recent victory over leaders Leicester City.

Despite his importance to the team, there are doubts about the future of O’Hare, as his contract with the Sky Blues expires in the summer, and whilst he has been offered fresh terms, a deal has not yet been agreed.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that other clubs are keeping tabs on his situation, as Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse revealed that Leicester and Southampton are among his admirers.

“Callum O’Hare: Burnley and Southampton are monitoring the Coventry playmaker who is out of contract in June and has yet to sign a deal offered. Leicester are also monitoring, as are La Liga clubs. It is not impossible that clubs move for him in Jan, but summer feels like the best time for all.”

Callum O’Hare has a big decision to make on his future

O’Hare’s contract situation means he is in a strong position when it comes to deciding his future, as he knows he can wait six months, become a free agent, and then decide where his next step will be.

So, it’s a massive period for the former Aston Villa man, and he will no doubt have ambitions of playing at the highest level possible.

However, whilst offers may arrive, O’Hare will surely realise that he is onto something good with Coventry right now.

Not only has he built a great connection with the fans and the manager over the years, but he is playing brilliant football, with the system Robins adopts allowing him to flourish.

After the injury issues he has had, O’Hare will surely appreciate how important it is to find a club that will give him the platform to succeed, so leaving Coventry would be a big call.

From Coventry’s perspective, any fee they are offered this month is unlikely to be enough to convince them to cash in, as they know the worth of promotion, and O’Hare is key to their chances of returning to the Premier League.

Therefore, as the update states, a January switch seems highly unlikely, and if no deal is signed, O’Hare will decide his future in the summer. Of course, Coventry will hope to be a top-flight club by then, which would increase their chances of keeping him at the club.

Given his talent, this level of interest in O’Hare is understandable, and it will be very interesting to see how this plays out over the next week, and then in the summer, as if someone does pick him up on a free transfer, it will be a shrewd bit of business.