Leeds United and Southampton are set to compete for the signing of Northern Ireland teenage sensation Jack Hastings.

According to Football Insider, the Championship clubs are monitoring the progress of the 17-year-old forward ahead of the January transfer window.

The youngster has already bagged 20 goals this season, having performed well at underage level for his club side Larne.

The striker is close to breaking into the first team squad, but has yet to receive regular game time at senior level.

However, he may not get the opportunity at Larne as there are four English clubs currently circling with a view to a potential January move.

Stiff competition for Hastings

Leeds and Southampton are both eyeing a deal to sign the Northern Irishman, who has also been capped at U17 on the international stage.

He has played three times for Northern Ireland’s U17 side, with scouts tracking his performances for club and country.

The Championship duo are not the only clubs monitoring his progress, with Crystal Palace and Wolves also keeping tabs on the forward.

Larne’s director of football Iain Downes used to work for Palace, and has alerted the London club to Hasting’s potential.

However, they are not the only ones aware of the young Northern Ireland talent.

It remains to be seen whether any offers will be made in the upcoming winter market, or what kind of figure Larne will be looking for in order to part ways with the youngster.

Hasting’s young teammate Dylan Sloan is also attracting interest from a number of English clubs, including Leicester City and Stoke City.

The January window is set to open in just a couple of weeks, which will allow clubs to make mid-season changes to their first team squads until the end of the month.

Leeds United and Southampton league position

Leeds and Southampton are currently level on points in the play-off places in the Championship table.

The Whites have the edge over the south coast club due to their superior goal difference, with both clubs aiming to go straight back up to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The gap to second place Ipswich Town is now 10 points as we approach the halfway mark in the campaign.

The Tractor Boys have been the surprise package in the second division so far this season, and are seeking back-to-back promotions having come up from League One in the previous campaign.

An exciting young talent

Hastins must be an exciting young prospect if there are already four major clubs chasing his potential signature.

This is a big moment in the 17-year-old’s career, and January could be a decisive month for him.

His lack of senior experience means this will be a signing for the youth academy for the time being, but he could be one for the future.

The striker’s goal tally at underage level is impressive, and now he needs to showcase that at a higher level to prove his readiness for senior football.