Despite spending millions upon millions of pounds on players over the last few years, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has seen fit to give chances to plenty of academy graduates over the last few years.

Some have made more appearances than others, and the latest emerging talent to be entrusted by the Spaniard is Rico Lewis.

18-year-old Lewis, who has been at City since the age of eight, made his debut early on in the 2022-23 season when coming off the bench against Bournemouth in the Premier League, and across the campaign he played 23 times in all competitions, scoring his first ever goal for the club in the Champions League against Sevilla.

Lewis is a versatile full-back who can play on both sides of the pitch but he has also played in midfield when Guardiola has played his 3-6-1 formation and ended up being a useful part of the squad.

With no guarantees of regular football at the Etihad Stadium though, especially at such a young age, there was always the chance that other clubs would look to try and sign the teenager on loan for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

And a number of clubs are believed to have made bids for Lewis, and there is interest from the Championship.

Southampton and Leeds keen on Lewis

According to a report in the Sunday Express (July 30, page 5) - via HampshireLive - both Southampton and Leeds United are among the outfits that are keen on landing Lewis this summer, with Everton also name-checked from the Premier League.

However, City have already turned down bids for Lewis this summer, according to the Express, as they see Lewis as a vital part of their plans for the 2023-24 season.

City have a number of competitions to juggle and squad rotation will be key, and with Kyle Walker's future very much uncertain as Bayern Munich circle, Lewis could be needed more than he was last year for Guardiola.

It was always going to be ambitious for a Championship club such as Leeds or Southampton - no matter how much money they have for the level - to land a youngster who played so often for the Premier League champions last year, but it does show their ambition.

And it perhaps shows which areas of the pitch that both Russell Martin and Daniel Farke are looking to bolster ahead of the closing of the transfer window on September 1.

Where would Rico Lewis fit in at Southampton or Leeds?

There is significant interest in Southampton duo Valentino Livramento and Kyle Walker-Peters, with Newcastle United making multiple bids for the former and are seemingly getting closer to the Saints' valuation.

Walker-Peters meanwhile is reportedly being tracked by Fulham, RC Lens and AS Roma and it remains if any offers come for his services.

Leeds also look short in the full-back areas and they currently have former player Sam Byram at the club on a trial basis, with Farke knowing him from his time at Norwich City.

With Junior Firpo and Cody Drameh linked with moves away from Elland Road, Lewis could have played at either right or left-back, but it appears that unless City's situation changes then neither Leeds or Southampton will be landing the teenager.