Ipswich Town occupied second place for much of the first half of the season, but the Tractor Boys' recent decline in form has opened the door for Southampton and Leeds.

Southampton endured a tough start to the campaign, but after a run of four consecutive defeats in September, the Saints have been in outstanding form, and they extended their unbeaten run to 24 games in all competitions with a 3-0 win over Watford at St Mary's in their FA Cup fourth round replay on Tuesday night.

It was a difficult festive period for Leeds as they lost back-to-back games against Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion, but the Whites have responded superbly, winning their last five league games.

By contrast, Ipswich have won just one of their last eight league games, and that run of form has seen Kieran McKenna's side drop out of the top two.

Southampton are currently second, but it remains an incredibly competitive race between the trio, with Leeds and Ipswich just one and two points behind the Saints respectively.

Jobi McAnuff issues automatic promotion prediction

While McAnuff says Ipswich are not out of the automatic promotion race, he believes that given the strength of their squads, it will be Southampton or Leeds who secure second spot.

"I think when you look at the business that those clubs did that have got real intent for the second half of the season, you have to put Southampton in there," McAnuff said on the BBC's Football Daily podcast.

"Given how well they have been doing recently, did they really need to go and add to it?

"But they go and sign David Brooks and Joe Rothwell, two top, top signings, not just for this level, but players that can go on and play in the Premier League if they do get there.

"I think what's impressed me about Leeds, they did a lot of work in the summer and it was a big restructuring process, and actually that work is really coming to fruition now with the depth that they have got.

"When you look at the likes of Pascal Struijk being injured, Ampadu has just filled in at centre-half and been brilliant for them, Gruev has come into their midfield and looked a real tidy player, and then just the depth they've got in forward areas.

"I just feel that's what it's going to be about, that attacking threat and the goals that those two teams have got in forward areas will make the difference in the top two.

"If Ipswich end up in the play-offs, that would be a brilliant season from where they've come from, but they're still very much in the race."

Ipswich Town facing crucial period in automatic promotion race

It is difficult to disagree with McAnuff that it will be between Southampton and Leeds for second place.

Ipswich enjoyed an outstanding start to the season, but it was always going to be tough for them to keep the pace with Southampton and Leeds given the depth and quality in their squads.

The Tractor Boys did strengthen in January, and the likes of Kieffer Moore and Ali Al-Hamadi are excellent additions, but their recent form has been concerning.

Ipswich should not be written off, but Southampton and Leeds are looking increasingly difficult to stop at this point, and the Tractor Boys must get their season back on track if they are to have any chance of achieving automatic promotion.