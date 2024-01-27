The Championship promotion race is far from settled with over three months to go until the end of the 2023-24 season, despite Leicester City flying high at the top of the table.

Brighton's interest in the Foxes' star midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is likely going to throw a spanner in the works if he departs for the Seagulls, and their nearest challengers in the standings are Ipswich Town and Southampton.

And the two are potentially set to go to battle for a player in the final week of the transfer window - an individual who could potentially be a game-changer in the final third if given the chances.

Ipswich Town and Southampton in Rak-Sakyi chase

According to a social media post on X by former Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, both the Tractor Boys and Saints are keen to add Crystal Palace's fleet-footed winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to their squad for the remainder of the campaign - Southampton's interest though was first reported by the South London Press.

The 21-year-old was a top target for several Championship clubs - including both of the aforementioned sides who want him once more - in the summer following an impressive 2022-23 campaign in League One with Charlton Athletic, where he scored 15 league goals and won the Addicks' Player of the Season award.

In the end though, with Palace not getting the transfer targets they desired, Rak-Sakyi stayed at Selhurst Park for the first half of the current season despite a move being agreed with Leicester City, and he played six times under Roy Hodgson in the Premier League, coming off bench in all of those matches.

Disaster struck however for Rak-Sakyi in training in the early stages of November as a hamstring injury has ruled him out of action ever since, leaving Palace and Hodgson with one less option out wide.

With Rak-Sakyi now closing in on a return to action, with a February date pencilled in, he could now head out on loan for game-time at a Championship club, and promotion-chasing sides are looking for an extra edge in the attacking areas of the pitch.

Ipswich stacked with wingers but Southampton could be good fit for Rak-Sakyi

Rak-Sakyi fits the exact profile of attacking player that the Saints have been unsuccessfully trying to add to their squad this month, so it's not a shock that he is on their list.

Russell Martin wants a left-footed wide player who can cut in from the right and make things happen, and Rak-Sakyi definitely did that for Charlton - albeit in League One.

Manuel Benson and David Brooks have been wanted by the Saints, but Rak-Sakyi feels like a more attainable target if Palace make him definitively available in the final few days of the transfer window, although there will be plenty of competition for that signature.

It's hard to see Rak-Sakyi rocking up at Portman Road though due to the sheer amount of wide options that Kieran McKenna currently has at his disposal.

Nathan Broadhead, Wes Burns, Omari Hutchinson, Jeremy Sarmiento and Marcus Harness are all battling for starting spots at Ipswich and that is a mass amount of talent to keep happy, so adding Rak-Sakyi to that as well wouldn't make too much sense.

Don't be surprised though if other clubs come into the race to sign Rak-Sakyi though in the next few days - there could end up being a significant late scramble if he becomes available.