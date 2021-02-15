Southampton and Callum Styles: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Southampton have recently been linked with a move for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles according to a report from the Sunday Mirror (14th February, page 70).

Styles has made 55 appearances in total since signing for the Yorkshire-based side back in 2018 from Burnley, after failing to break into their first-team squad.

But he has established himself as a regular in the Barnsley team under the management of Valérien Ismaël, and he’ll be keen to build on some strong performances from now until the end of this year’s campaign.

Barnsley are currently sat 12th in the Championship table, and are just seven points adrift of the play-off positions after a recent 2-0 win over high-flying Brentford at the weekend.

However, it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll remain at Oakwell in the future, with Southampton being keen on a deal to land his signature.

The Saints are currently sat 13th in the Premier League, and will be eager to end a poor run of form at the earliest of opportunities.

We take a look through what we know so far on any potential agreement between both clubs for Styles’ services, and whether the deal is likely to happen ahead of the summer transfer window or not.

What do we know so far?

The Sunday Mirror have reported that a number of teams are keeping an eye on Styles heading into the summer transfer window.

Southampton are one of the teams credited with interest in landing his signature, although a formal offer is yet to be made by any of the clubs interested at this stage.

It is claimed that scouts have been in attendance at Barnsley’s matches this season, as they keep a close eye on his progress heading into the second-half of this year’s campaign.

If Styles and Barnsley can continue to impress in the Championship this term, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see bids being made towards the end of the 2020/21 season.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Barnsley's 2020/21 season so far?

1 of 20 Who was Barnsley's first signing of the season? Michal Helik Dominik Frieser Callum Brittain Herbie Kane

Is it likely to happen?

You wouldn’t rule out Styles making a move to Southampton in the summer transfer window.

The Saints have already shown earlier this season that they’re a team that can certainly trouble the teams challenging for European spots in the Premier League, even though they’ve struggled for positive results in recent weeks.

But a move to the top-flight is likely to be tempting for a number of players, especially when it seems like a tough ask for Barnsley to force themselves into the play-off positions this season.

However, Styles will have to think about the game time he’d be getting with Southampton if he moved there, as you would imagine that regular minutes could be tough to find, with Ralph Hasenhüttl having strong options available to him in similar positions.

Barnsley seem to be heading in the right direction under the management of Valérien Ismaël, and the Tykes boss will be eager to keep Styles at the club for as long as possible.