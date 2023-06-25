Not only did last season prove to be a big success at Manchester City because they won the treble, but they also saw lots of their exciting young talents embark on productive loan spells at various clubs across the EFL.

Tommy Doyle and James McAtee thrived at Sheffield United, Taylor Harwood-Bellis enjoyed winning the Championship title with Burnley, James Trafford personally succeeded in League One with Bolton Wanderers, whilst there are also further examples.

Naturally, the Premier League outfit will be hoping that even more of their academy graduates can go out and gain invaluable experience in the EFL during the upcoming campaign, whilst clubs will have an attentive eye on the talent that is coming from Manchester City's youth ranks.

Southampton and Blackburn Rovers are two clubs currently chasing a Man City youngster, who is yet to be tested outside of an academy setting.

Which Man City academy star are Southampton and Blackburn Rovers chasing this summer?

As detailed in a report from Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, newly-relegated Championship team Southampton, and Blackburn, who narrowly missed out on a second tier play-off spot last time out, are interested in a move for midfielder Kian Breckin.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a productive Premier League 2 campaign last season as the Citizens strolled to the title, managing eight goals and four assists in 24 appearances in the league.

Breckin primarily operated as a central midfielder last time out but also displayed a high level of performance when deployed in a slightly more advanced position and in a holding role.

The exciting midfielder has previously attracted interest from Barcelona, whilst Leeds United and Newcastle United have scouted him in the past.

Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers: Where would be the best destination for the Man City star?

Both would be excellent destinations for the young midfielder but when look at tactical demands, and finding a team that will somewhat mirror what City do stylistically, then Southampton would be an ideal fit.

Under Russell Martin, whose recent Swansea City team dominated the ball with incredibly high possession averages, you expect Southampton to be a very well organised, ball-playing side who are patient in their approach.

However, at Blackburn, he would be working under another very exciting coach in Jon Dahl Tomasson, whilst there is Premier League in midfield pair Adam Wharton and Lewis Travis, which would give the young City midfielder a fantastic chance of playing regular football.