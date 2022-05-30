Southampton and Aston Villa latest teams to register interest in Peterborough United defender

The list of queues lining up to try and sign Ronnie Edwards has increased again, with the news that both Aston Villa and Southampton are now keen to snap up the defender as reported by The Sun.

The 19-year-old first featured for current club Peterborough back when they were in League One and sealed a promotion back into the Championship. He was handed only two appearances during that campaign but since the club have been back in the second division, he has racked up even more.

With Posh struggling towards the bottom of the league – and ultimately being relegated back down to League One – the club turned to the youngster a lot more frequently.

In fact, he managed the best total of his career yet with 34 league outings to his name. Despite his age and previous lack of experience at this level, Edwards thrived and didn’t look out of place in the slightest. Instead, he became one of the club’s most important players and with the side now facing time back down in the third tier, there is plenty of interest in snapping him up.

It was Tottenham who registered an early interest but according to this report from The Sun, Aston Villa and Southampton are now both keen to try and bring the player to the Premier League too.

Peterborough won’t be keen to let him go though and would most definitely need a seven-figure bid to come in to make them even contemplate selling the 19-year-old – but considering his potential, there is every chance one of these clubs could stump up the money required.

The Verdict

Ronnie Edwards does look like the real deal considering the way he has proven himself in the Championship so far and emerged as one of Peterborough’s most important players at such a young age.

Considering how well he has done in the second tier so far this season, it is no surprise that there are now teams queuing up to sign him. He’s clearly too good for League One and has already shown he can do better at a higher level, so there are plenty of teams willing to help him avoid another campaign in the third tier.

Posh will not want to sell him on because they could have a real gem on their hands with the youngster here. However, the side are not in a position to really turn down large sums of money and if any of these Premier League sides are prepared to spend close to £10m to sign him, then you’d have to consider it.

It looks like there are plenty of sides prepared to part with a hefty fee for Edwards though – so he might have played his last football for Peterborough now.