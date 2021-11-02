Southampton amongst clubs set to be alerted by Fulham development as January blow in the pipeline

Fulham might be forced to cash-in on Fabio Carvalho in the January transfer window after the teenager knocked back the Cottagers’ offer of a new contract.

Carvalho’s current terms at Craven Cottage will expire in the summer and Fulham have been working hard to strike a new agreement with their playmaker.

However, as per a report in The Sun, Carvalho has knocked back a ‘massive’ package to commit to the club, who will now not put another offer in-front of the 19-year-old.

It’s claimed that Fulham may now look to sell Carvalho and cash-in during the January transfer window.

Previously, it had been reported by TEAMtalk that Southampton were amongst a host of clubs interested in signing Carvalho. They have been tracking him for a number of months and are hoping to prey on his contract situation.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Fulham academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Mark Hudson Yes No

Carvalho has made six appearances in the Championship this season, scoring three goals and registering one assist for Marco Silva’s side.

Although not a frontline part of Silva’s promotion push, he’s still played 412 minutes of Championship football and started on five occasions.

His three goals came in consecutive fixtures against Huddersfield Town, Millwall and Hull City back in August.

The Verdict

Fulham’s eventual loss is going to be someone’s gain here. Carvalho is a top talent and he’s not going to cost a fortune taking this update into consideration.

There are some high-profile clubs in pursuit of his signature, but Southampton appear to have been on top of this for some time.

They are looking to evolve their squad after a couple of key departures back in the summer and this would be an exciting, vibrant addition.

It’ll be interesting to see if they act in January.

Thoughts? Let us know!