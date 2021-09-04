Southampton already eyeing 2022 transfer agreement involving West Brom man

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is high on Southampton’s transfer shortlist as they turn their attention to next year’s transfer business, a report from The Athletic has revealed.

Despite plenty of speculation around his future following the Baggies’ relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Johnstone is still a West Brom player now that the summer transfer window has closed.

But with just a year remaining on his current contract at The Hawthorns, it seems Johnstone could soon be a man in demand once again.

According to this latest update, Southampton are set to let Fraser Forster leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this season, meaning they will need cover and competition for Alex McCarthy between the posts from next season.

It is thought that the Saints have already identified Johnstone – who is currently away with England on international duty – as a potential candidate to fill that role.

However, Southampton are also said to have potential other candidates identified, due to the possibility of rival interest in Johnstone, while West Brom manager Valerien Ismael also confirmed last month that that the Baggies are in talks with the goalkeeper about a potential new contract.

The Verdict

This does look as though it would be an excellent signing for Southampton if they are able to pull this off.

Johnstone was excellent in the Premier League for West Brom last season, and would surely be more than capable of establishing himself as the club’s number one if he was to make the move to St Mary’s.

Indeed, given the level of interest there has been in Johnstone recently, it would also be something of a coup for the Saints were they to complete a deal for the 28-year-old.

However, it could also be difficult to pull this off, since West Brom already look strong contenders to win promotion back to the Premier League this season, which could put the Baggies in a promising position to agree a new contract with Johnstone.