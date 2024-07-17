Highlights Reading FC must strengthen their squad with additions in multiple positions before the upcoming season to compete effectively.

Dom Ballard's return on loan from Southampton could provide much-needed goalscoring threat on the left wing for the Royals.

Southampton may allow Ballard to return to Reading, but only if he is given regular starting opportunities, making negotiations crucial.

Reading need to strengthen their squad in the coming weeks if they are to give themselves a chance of being adequately prepared for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Royals have managed to retain the vast majority of their key first-teamers in recent months, with Clinton Mola the only regular starter they have lost, but it's clear that there are a number of areas that need to be looked at before the summer transfer window closes.

They may have a decent number of options in the goalkeeping department, and they may not need to address their right-back area for now, with Kelvin Abrefa recently putting pen to paper on a new contract.

Their midfield also has another option after Tivonge Rushesha extended his stay in Berkshire, but the centre-back and left-back departments need strengthening before the season starts, particularly the latter area following Mola, Nesta Guinness-Walker and Matty Carson's departures.

Jeriel Dorsett may be able to fill in as an option on the left, but his future may be in the centre.

At the other end of the pitch, more striker depth is required, with the Royals currently heavily reliant on Sam Smith remaining fit.

Reading FC could benefit from pursuing Dom Ballard deal

The League One side also need to address their wing area, ahead of next month's opening day tie against Birmingham City.

With Chris Davies' side continuing to strengthen their squad, the Royals must be fully prepared for this clash and will only be able to win a point or three if they have a decent amount of attacking firepower.

The likes of Harvey Knibbs, Lewis Wing, Femi Azeez and striker Smith can all make a difference, but without having a threat on the left wing, Ruben Selles' side are at a disadvantage.

Southampton's Dom Ballard, who spent time out on the left for the Royals during his loan spell before sustaining a campaign-ending injury, could be a great addition on another season-long loan deal.

Dom Ballard's 2023/24 campaign at Reading (All competitions) Appearances 12 Goals 5 Assists 2

Wokingham.Today have reported that the Berkshire side are keen on securing a return for the England youth international, and considering the Royals aren't likely to have a huge budget when new owners come in, he could be a fairly cheap addition.

It would be hard to see the Saints making Selles' side pay a loan fee, and they may even be willing to pay a chunk of his salary, so this could be an ideal signing for the third-tier club.

Also, scoring five goals in just 12 appearances during his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, his scoring rate suggests that he would be a major goalscoring threat out on the left if he joins.

What Selles can't do is go back to a 4-2-2-2 system that didn't work. Ballard didn't perform well then, but he thrived much more on the wing, and it's a shame that he picked up a serious injury when he was getting into his stride.

Southampton may only sanction Dom Ballard return to Reading FC on key condition

The Saints could see the SCL Stadium as an ideal destination for the player, because he has already spent time in Berkshire and knows Selles.

However, the south-coast side will be keen to demand that he wins regular starting opportunities.

They could even use reported Championship interest in the player to strengthen their negotiating position and make demands.

With this in mind, the Berkshire club may need to show Russell Martin's side where Ballard fits into their plans and how much game time he is going to be given.

He is likely to win plenty of time on the pitch though, with Paul Mukairu leaving following the end of his loan spell, Ben Elliott moving into the centre and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan arguably a better option from the bench.

Some of their youngsters could step up, including Adrian Akande, but they also need players who have managed to get senior experience under their belt.

Ballard could be one of the first names on the teamsheet and because of this, a potential loan deal could suit all parties.

It would certainly help the Royals to look even more of a threat going forward, so it would be a real plus for them if they could secure an agreement.