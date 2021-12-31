Southampton aiming to beat Liverpool, Leeds and Tottenham in transfer battle for EFL talent

Fleetwood Town teenager James Hill is undoubtably set to move on from the Cod Army in January – and it is Southampton who are making the biggest play for his signature, according to TEAMtalk.

The Saints are primed to be the first top flight team in January to make an offer for the 19-year-old, who has become one of the most sought-after EFL players in recent times.

Barcelona were reported to have scouted Hill in recent months and TEAMtalk also believe that Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea, Leeds United and other clubs have the defender on their radar.

Rangers of the Scottish Premiership had bids rejected in the summer window and more recently it’s believed that Championship side Birmingham City have been knocked back in their attempts to take Hill to the Midlands.

Having made 13 appearances for Fleetwood in League One this season and been capped by England’s under-20’s, centre-back Hill is out of contract at Highbury at the end of the season but it will still cost a fee for Southampton to bring him in due to compensation laws.

The Verdict

Hill has been linked with most big teams in the UK that you can imagine, so it would be a coup for the Saints to win the race for him if they do.

It’s perhaps pointless for any Championship club to try and sign Hill – Birmingham have tried and both Stoke and Sheffield United are interested and they could perhaps have the best chance of giving him immediate first-team football.

But with the size of some of the other clubs interested, it could be a real head-turner for Hill in terms of the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona watching him recently.

Fleetwood won’t sell unless it’s right for them though and they could attract a bit of a bidding war in January for their most prized asset.