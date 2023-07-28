Highlights Southampton have made two new signings, Ryan Manning and Shea Charles, showing their ambition and long-term strategy for promoting to the Premier League.

Southampton has now agreed to sign Zach Awe, a talented young central defender from Arsenal's academy, who will be competing for a first-team spot under manager Russell Martin.

Despite his young age of 19, Awe has shown promise and could be a shrewd signing for Southampton, bringing composure and coolness in possession, which aligns with Martin's style of play.

Southampton have already welcomed two fresh faces to the St Mary's Stadium thus far, as they look to launch a promotion crusade back to the Premier League at the very first time of asking.

Under the tuition of Russell Martin, who was appointed as manager from Championship rivals Swansea City, there is evidently the window of opportunity for a long-term, sustainable project at Southampton.

Indeed, Martin utilised his South Wales connections to land creative full-back Ryan Manning on a free transfer after his own departure from the Swansea.com Stadium, while the £10.5m deal - which could rise to £15m - to bring Shea Charles from Manchester City to Hampshire is a reflection of both Southampton's ambitions and strategy for the future.

The latter is now being furthered even more, with the Saints agreeing a deal to sign former-Arsenal youth defender Zach Awe according to journalist Mike McGrath.

Who is Southampton's new signing Zach Awe?

The physically-imposing central defender is a product of the Arsenal academy and spent 11 years with the North London club before departing upon the expiration of his deal over the summer.

At that time, it was reported that Awe, who has experience at international youth level with England too, was leaving Hale End in search of regular first-team opportunities amid interest from the Championship.

Held in high regard while with Arsenal, Awe impressively turned out for the club's under-18 side aged 15 in 2020, and made his bow with the then-under-23s at 16, before appearing on the first-team bench against Wolverhampton Wanderers in February 2022.

Last season, he turned out on 23 occasions in the Premier League 2, while he also made four appearances in the EFL Trophy against Ipswich, Stevenage, Cambridge and Northampton, even scoring against the latter.

Will Zach Awe be a good signing for Southampton?

While very few supporters will be familiar with Awe at this stage, there are clear indications that he could well go on to represent shrewd business for Southampton from both a short and long-term perspective.

Of course, 19 is a raw and young age in football, not least for defensive players, and his best years are still very much ahead, although the mentioning of strong competition elsewhere and an expectancy to contest for a first-team spot suggests that he could make an impact in the here and now, too.

It is hard not to trust Martin's talent identification, particularly when it comes to youngsters, and fans will hope that he can replicate the elevation of Nathan Wood at Swansea last term, who also had limited experience but went on to be a virtual ever-present under the former-MK Dons boss.

And, coming from Arsenal and being signed by Martin, you naturally expect that Awe will bring a degree of composure and coolness in possession to align with the manager's ethos of building from the back and bringing the ball out.