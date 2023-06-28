Southampton have agreed a deal to sell attacking midfielder Mislav Orsic.

According to The Athletic, the Saints have reached an agreement with Turkish side Trabzonspor to sell the player.

Orsic signed for the club earlier this year in the January window, but is already set to depart St. Mary’s.

The Croatian signed a two and a half-year contract worth a reported £5.1 million.

How much have Southampton agreed to sell Mislav Orsic for?

Southampton have agreed a €4 million (£3.4 million) offer from the Turkish club, which represents a decent loss compared to the fee it took to sign the player just six months ago.

Orsic signed from Dinamo Zagreb, becoming the first to join the club during Nathan Jones’ short spell as manager.

Orsic went on to play just six minutes total for the club during his time in St. Mary’s, coming off the bench for a sole appearance in red and white.

The 30-year-old is now set to leave after a disastrous spell at the club, as he seeks greater game time elsewhere.

Orsic has Champions League level experience, having competed in the premier European competition with Zagreb, including scoring the winning goal in a 1-0 win over Chelsea that proved to be Thomas Tuchel’s last game in charge of the Blues.

What other transfer business can we expect from Southampton this summer?

A number of players’ futures are currently up in the air following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

An 11-year stint in the top flight came to an end with a 20th place finish in the table under Ruben Selles, who is now the Reading manager.

Russell Martin has been appointed with the task of bringing the club back to the Premier League, but he may have to do so without the likes of Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse or Kyle Walker-Peters, who have all been linked with moves away from the south coast, among others.

Romeo Lavia has been tipped with a Southampton exit

Are Southampton right to cash-in on Mislav Orsic?

Orsic’s time at the club proved a total waste of time and money for everyone involved.

To play just six minutes in six months is a terrible way to manage a new signing, especially one that arrived with such pedigree, but a parting of ways still makes the most sense.

The Saints will need to be a lot smarter this window in order to give themselves the best chance of bouncing straight back into the Premier League.

The level of transfer activity going on at Southampton just highlights the size of the task at hand for Martin.