Russell Martin was placed in charge of Southampton in the summer with the task of bringing the club straight back up to the Premier League.

But the former Swansea City boss was also hired for the attractive, attacking style of play that he deployed during his time in south Wales.

With the greater resources of a team like Southampton, it was hoped he could start overseeing more consistent results and lead the Saints back to the top flight.

Martin’s side is currently fourth in the second division standings, and looks more than capable of earning a top six finish this year.

Who is an unsung hero of Southampton’s season?

While he may be the team’s top scorer, Adam Armstrong still seems like a forgotten man at Southampton.

The forward arrived for a reported £15 million fee in the summer of 2021, and struggled to live up to the price tag as he delivered two underwhelming seasons in the top flight.

But he is finally delivering consistent goals.

Adam Armstrong stats by competition, as per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists Championship* 200 64 22 Premier League 68 4 5 League One 61 29 7 Premier League 2 27 17 5 *Championship stats as of October 31st

Not only that, but he is also proving a solid creative outlet, providing two assists.

His versatility is also becoming a huge asset for Martin, with the forward capable of playing out wide, as well as centrally, and his leadership qualities are obvious having captained the side this season.

Given the injury to Ross Stewart, and Che Adams’ own inconsistency in front of goal, the 26-year-old could prove the most crucial figure of all in the team’s promotion push.

A tally of eight goals from 14 appearances puts him second in the entire division in the goal scoring charts.

If he can maintain this level of form then he will no doubt hit the 20-goal mark, which any club fighting for promotion needs in their squad.

It is not often a side’s top goal scorer feels overlooked, but with so much emphasis on midfield and improving the defence, it can feel like Armstrong doesn’t usually get the credit his current form deserves.

Even FLW's Southampton fan pundit Martin Sanders hasn't quite given him the credit he potentially deserves, having criticised parts of his performance against Birmingham City despite contributing a goal and assist in a 3-1 win last weekend.

"I don't think I'd be wrong in saying I don't think he was outstanding at the weekend," Sanders told Football League World.

"I think he did well.

"Sometimes when the ball went into him, I think the play broke down a little bit, his touch can be a bit heavy, but he did set the first goal up for Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and obviously he got the goal late as well.

"He's wearing the captain's armband.

"He works really, really hard."

Do Southampton have enough in attack to gain Premier League promotion?

Southampton will face stiff competition for a play-off place, especially with the top two currently running away with the automatic promotion spots at the moment.

A strong attack will be key to whoever wins that third spot back in the top flight.

Leeds United are an obvious option, with talents like Crysencio Summerville, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter all performing well.

But Southampton should fancy their chances too if Armstrong can maintain this form.

Stewart showed last year just how consistent he can be in front of goal, scoring 10 from 13 appearances in the Championship.

His comeback will obviously be vital to Southampton’s promotion hopes, but Armstrong has shown that even without him they can compete at the top this season.

Supporters should be excited by the prospect of what the pair can achieve together in the same team.