Southampton were on the wrong end of a one-sided scoreline once again as they lost 4-1 to Leicester City last night.

Sunderland scored early on in their 5-0 demolition of the Saints and now, coming back after the international break, the Foxes did the same thanks to Jamie Vardy.

There were mistakes left, right and centre from Russell Martin’s side with some simple errors in the defensive third being enough to make you cringe. Let’s look at the game in more detail.

What does the Championship table look like now?

Having won their first four Championship games, Leicester City enjoyed an early spell at the summit of the standings. After losing to Hull City though, they were surpassed by both Preston North End and Ipswich Town.

These three points takes Leicester back above that duo who will be in action later today, taking on Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

Southampton meanwhile came into this game in seventh and their position has, of course, not changed. Their goal difference is now at -5 though, following two big defeats, and only two teams in the whole league are worse than that heading into the 3pm games: Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough.

What did Maresca and Martin have to say?

Leicester did win the game but Enzo Maresca was still aware of his side’s shortcomings when speaking to the media after the game.

As quoted by the Irish News, he said the following. "We still need to improve and add new solutions. I don’t like basketball games.

"We know they want the same way of playing as us – keep the ball and try to win. So we knew we couldn’t control the game for 90 minutes."

Speaking via the same outlet, Saints boss Russell Martin was surprisingly upbeat and optimistic given the outcome.

"It is a very different feeling to Sunderland (5-0 defeat). I am proud of the players, people will criticise me for saying that but they did what we asked of them.

"I take loads from that and it was a much better performance than Sunderland. If anyone expected there not to be any pain when it is such a big change then they are very naive."

How fast was Jamie Vardy's goal?

As previously mentioned, Jamie Vardy opened the scoring and he did so after just 21 seconds.

Who else scored in Leicester's win v Southampton?

The die was then cast from there on out and following on from his brace against Rotherham United a few weeks ago, young Kasey McAteer found the back of the net once again thanks to a sumptuous pass from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Samuel Edozie looked bright in spite of his team’s defensive vulnerabilities and he was also able to half the deficit shortly after.

Wilfred Ndidi restored the two-goal cushion for the visitors on the brink of half-time and then the electric Stephy Mavididi took advantage of a weak pass from substitute Kamaldeen Sulemana to run from his own half and convert beyond Gavin Bazunu.

What was the Southampton v Leicester team news?

Mavididi and McAteer were back in the starting XI together for Maresca after the former was left on the bench for the defeat to Hull City in favour of Yunus Akgun. The one other Foxes change saw Wout Faes miss out and James Justin come back into the side as he looks to leave a couple of years filled with torrid injuries in the past.

Russell Martin also made changes to his team, as was to be expected after being humiliated by Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland.

Jan Bednarek, Mason Holgate, Stuart Armstrong and Sekou Mara all made way. In their places, Taylor Harwood-Bellis made a debut at centre-back, Che Adams returned to lead the line, Ryan Fraser earned his first start since joining from Newcastle United and Shea Charles filled in at the heart of defence.

Going back to Edozie and he was replaced by Sulemana at half-time with what may well have been an injury so that is something worth keeping an eye on.

What was the attendance at Southampton v Leicester?

There were 28,877 in attendance at St Mary's, with a strong Leicester away following.