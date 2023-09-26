Southampton suffered relegation to the Championship last season with a 20th place finish in the Premier League table.

The Saints will be aiming to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt under new manager Russell Martin.

The South Coast club had cemented themselves as a regular presence in the top flight, competing in the division for more than a decade.

But a disastrous season saw that come to an end in dismal fashion, with the team consigned to the drop zone with multiple games spare.

Who are Southampton’s celebrity supporters?

Southampton will be hoping that the supporters are behind them this year as they pursue a top six finish in the table.

Perhaps even a few famous faces will be spotted around St. Mary’s now that the team is back in the second tier.

Here we look at some of the celebrities that have become Southampton supporters…

Craig David

The famous singer and songwriter is a well known supporter of the Saints.

The 42-year-old was born in Southampton and grew up a fan of his local side, before becoming famous for hits like 7 Days and Walking Away.

David once had the pleasure of filming a session with the likes of Steve Davies and Che Adams ahead of promoting an upcoming tour.

There’s no doubt that David will show up again at St. Mary’s the next chance he can to cheer on the team.

Ed Chamberlin

Chamberlin is best known for being a TV presenter, having come through the ranks at Sky Sports to host their flagship football shows.

Chamberlin was the host of Super Sunday and Monday Night Football before departing the broadcaster for ITV.

The 49-year-old has been the presenter of their horse racing coverage in recent years.

He is also a lifelong Southampton supporter, having written about his fondness for the Saints recently in The Times.

Rishi Sunak

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is a supporter of the Saints.

He became the leader of the Tory party in October 2022, replacing Liz Truss after her disastrous 40-odd days in charge of the UK government.

The 43-year-old was in attendance at St. Mary’s for the team’s relegation to the Championship earlier this year.

Sunak’s popularity as leader of the conservatives reached an all-time low following his announcement of a rowing back on net-zero carbon emissions targets.

Lucy Pinder

Pinder is a glamour model and actress that is also well known for supporting Southampton.

She revealed that her first game was a clash against Wimbledon at the Dell as part of a primary school trip.

The 39-year-old credited her mother with bringing her to games religiously, which shaped her support of the Championship side.

Iwan Thomas

Thomas is an athletics competitor who has represented the UK at the Olympics, as well as the Commonwealth games.

Thomas, originally from Wales, has competed in the 400m, and has been given the honour of an MBE by the British monarchy.

Despite growing up in Wales, the runner is a lifelong Southampton supporter and will be cheering on their promotion efforts this campaign.