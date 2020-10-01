South Coast club fend off Celtic and Reading FC to seal transfer agreement

AFC Bournemouth have swooped to secure the service of Rodrigo Riquelme on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid, with the Cherries beating a host of clubs to the winger’s signature.

It has been a slow summer for Jason Tindall, with this deal for Riquelme his first of the window.

As per Bournemouth’s website, the 20-year-old has signed a year loan on Bournemouth, with the club holding the option to make that deal permanent next summer if they wish.

Last season, the winger played 22 times for Atletico Madrid B in the second-tier, scoring five goals.

Bournemouth have fended off a number of interested parties to get this deal done, including Reading, who are amongst the fast starters in the Championship with nine points from nine so far.

Additionally, there was interest from Celtic, but Riquelme has opted for the South Coast of Bournemouth.

Tindall’s side have started the new season with an unbeaten run, beating Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City, with those wins either side of a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

The Verdict

This looks like it’s going to be a good signing for Bournemouth – and one that’s long overdue too.

It’s been a good start to the season for the Cherries, but they’ve lost some key players and do need fresh faces.

Riquelme was in-demand and is clearly highly-rated. You’ve got to imagine he will elevate the squad.

Thoughts? Let us know!