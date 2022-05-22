South American interest surfaces for Sheffield Wednesday star

Argentinian Primera División outfit Club Atlético Talleres have been monitoring and are preparing a bid for Sheffield Wednesday striker Josh Windass, as per a report from The Star.

The 28-year-old, who saw his 2021/22 campaign hindered by injuries, appeared just nine times in the league for the Owls last season.

Netting four goals in that time, at a rate of a goal every 91 minutes, Windass proved the quality he possesses in glimpses because of the time he spent absent.

Windass sees his current deal at Hillsborough expire next summer, with the Argentinian outfit looking to lure him to South America.

Quiz: 24 facts every Sheffield Wednesday supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 1. When did Sheffield Wednesday last beat Sheffield United in a competitive game? 2008 2010 2012 2014

Atlético Talleres are managed by Pedro Caixinha, with Windass spending a short amount of time under his stewardship when the pair were together at Rangers in 2017.

The verdict

This is certainly a link that would have caught most by surprise, with Windass’ lack of football to be of Wednesday’s advantage this summer.

The 28-year-old was subject to a lot of interest during the last summer, and the fact he managed just nine league games, was expected to ease the interest in him coming into this summer.

If the Owls do not sell him this summer, then they do run the risk of losing him for free when June 2023 rolls around, although it is not known whether the club will possess an option of another 12 months.

A lightning-quick forward, with excellent movement and a knack for scoring goals, Windass certainly has the ability required to make a move like this one work.