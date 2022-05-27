Sources: Wycombe Wanderers eyeing move for Fleetwood Town player

Wycombe Wanderers are interested in trying to sign Danny Andrew from Fleetwood Town this summer as the defender mulls over signing a new deal with the Cod Army, Football League World can reveal.

The Chairboys missed out on an immediate return to the Sky Bet Championship last weekend as Sunderland took victory in the Sky Bet League One play-off final, and now they’ll be planning for another assault on promotion next year.

They’re looking at where they feel they can add to the squad, then, and Fleetwood Town player Andrew is on their radar.

Indeed, this site has been told that Wanderers are hoping to try and benefit from the fact that the player’s contract at Fleetwood is coming up to its expiry this summer transfer window.

Fleetwood, though, have offered him a new deal and want to try and keep him, so Andrew has a decision to make as to whether he’s happy staying in the north west or whether he feels it’s time for a new challenge.

The 31-year-old is an experienced defender and would obviously get to grips with life at Wycombe quickly if he joined the club, given his knowledge of playing at this level.

Time will tell as to what he does.