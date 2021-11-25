Sources: Wycombe plotting Middlesbrough raid as Wilder opens door to transfer

Wycombe Wanderers have asked to be kept informed by Middlesbrough over the future of Uche Ikpeazu as they eye a swift reunification with their former striker, Football League World has been told.

Ikpeazu joined Boro in the summer transfer window after the Chairboys dropped into Sky Bet League One, with Neil Warnock identifying him as a forward he wanted to bolster his attacking options.

However, Warnock is no longer at the helm on Teesside, with Chris Wilder ushered in at the start of the last international break, and it appears the new Boro boss is happy to let Ikpeazu leave as early as the coming January window.

Indeed, that said, Football League World has learned that Wycombe are among the sides to have made contact with Middlesbrough since this stance was revealed, with them eager to try and bring him back to the club with a view to him helping them challenge for a quick return to the Championship from League One this season.

A popular player during his time at Wycombe, this might be a transfer that interests the striker, though several other sides are also expressing an interest in him at the moment.

It appears, though, a January move somewhere could be on the cards.